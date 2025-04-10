Jaat OTT Release: Here’s where you can watch Sunny Deol’s action thriller after its theatrical run

Jaat was released in cinemas today, April 10, 2025. It marked Sunny Deol’s return to the big screen after his 2023 blockbuster Gadar 2. It has already been revealed where the movie will be available for the viewers to watch after its theatrical run. The action thriller will have its OTT release on Netflix.

According to the posters and trailer of Jaat, the movie’s streaming partner is Netflix. Those who liked the film in theaters can rewatch it on OTT and enjoy the experience again from the comfort of their homes. And if they miss it on the big screens, it would be an excellent opportunity for them to catch it digitally.

However, it should be noted that there is no information yet on the digital release date of the Sunny Deol-led actioner.

The 2-minute, 52-second trailer of Jaat offers a peek into the face-off between Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda’s characters. The trailer is packed with high-octane action sequences, powerful dialogues, and catchy background music.

Watch the trailer here!

Towards the end of the trailer, Sunny Deol says his iconic ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ dialogue in a different way. The line is “Ye dhai kilo ke haath ki taakat pura North dekh chuka hai, ab South dekhega (The whole North has seen the power of this 2.5 kg hand, now the South will see it).”

Talking about the sequence in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actor stated, “Mujhe ajeeb sa lagta hai jab mujhe ye dialogue baar baar bolne padte hai. Definitely, iss film me jab ye sequence aaya, jab inhone kaha, toh pehle I was not feeling comfortable about it (I feel weird when I have to say these dialogues again and again. When this sequence in the film came, and I was told to deliver this dialogue, at first, I was not comfortable about it).”

Alongside Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Jaat also features Vineet Kumar Singh, Regena Cassandrra, Saiyami Kher, Swaroopa Ghosh, and more.

Jaat is directed by Gopichandh Malineni. It is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers and TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory.

