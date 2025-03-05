Shraddha Kapoor’s fans wonder if her rumored BF Rahul Mody is 'behind the camera' as she drops birthday PICS ft 2 coffee mugs

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her 38th birthday on March 3, 2025. The actress was spotted returning to Mumbai in a ferry from Alibaug with her rumored boyfriend, Rahul Mody. Shraddha has now shared some inside pictures from her intimate birthday celebration. Fans wondered if they were clicked by Rahul as she posted a photo featuring two coffee mugs.

Today, March 5, 2025, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures and videos from her recent birthday celebration. In the first photo, she was seen sitting on a table and smiling at the camera. A chocolate cake was kept in front of her. The second slide showed her making a quirky expression and a momo was kept on her head.

In some pictures and videos, Shraddha enjoyed chai (tea) and pakoras (fritters). There was one snapshot that showed Shraddha's hand holding a coffee mug. A second cup was kept next to it. Another hand was seen cutting a slice of cake. In one slide, a hand was seen lighting a candle on a milk cake. The last slide was a glimpse of a ferry.

In the caption, the Stree 2 actress asked, “Agar cakes ab tak khatam nahi hue, toh birthday bhi nahi hua na??? (If the cakes aren't finished yet, then even the birthday isn't over, right???)."

Inside Shraddha Kapoor's birthday celebration:

Fans were quick to come to the conclusion that the pictures and videos were taken by Shraddha’s rumored beau Rahul Mody. One person said, “Two cups, one behind the camera. We see what’s happening here @shraddhakapoor (laughing emojis).” Another user stated, “Two cups of coffee. Shraddha be like - Aye Rahul, coffee milegi par pehle pics click karo (Hey Rahul, you’ll get coffee but first click the pics).”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan wished his ABCD 2 co-star, saying, “Happy happy birthday.”

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have been rumored to be in a relationship for a long time. They have been spotted together during many events, and Shraddha has even shared pictures with Rahul on her Instagram. Last month, they attended a wedding reception in Ahmedabad together.