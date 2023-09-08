Jawan: Deepika Padukone reacts after Rakul Preet Singh calls her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'impactful'

The Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer Jawan hit theaters on September 7, and it has already made a significant impact by raking in an impressive opening of approximately Rs 72-73 crore in India. The film is earning critical acclaim for its stellar performances, gripping dialogues, mass appeal, and a powerful musical score. Deepika Padukone's cameo appearance is garnering special praise. With positive feedback pouring in from the audience, the film is now gaining support from the film industry. Celebrities who have watched the movie are taking to social media to share their reviews. Rakul Preet Singh recently shared her thoughts on the film, highlighting Deepika's exceptional cameo. Deepika, in turn, has responded to the praise with gratitude.

Deepika Padukone reacts to Rakul Preet Singh’s review of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

On Friday, September 8, Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram stories to express her thoughts on the movie Jawan. Her review included special mentions for director Atlee, lead pair Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone. Here's what she wrote: “I don’t have enough words to explain the emotion of watching jawan!! Just (fire emojis) @atlee47 the world is blown away by your magic @iamsrk bow down sir (folded hands emojis) @nayanthara how gorgeous are you!! Star (red heart emojis) @deepikapadukone your cameo was sooo impactful.. Stunning (heart eyes emoji).”

In response to Rakul's heartfelt praise, Deepika re-shared her review on her own Instagram story and expressed her gratitude with a flying kiss sticker. Have a look:

Earlier, filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories on the evening of September 7. He shared a rugged still of his dear friend Shah Rukh. In the picture, Shah Rukh can be seen wearing an intense expression, exuding his evergreen charm. Karan simply captioned the photo as 'Emperor,' which presumably signifies SRK's stardom.

