Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: First-half review OUT; Shah Rukh Khan seen like NEVER before in this massy entertainer

Written by Lubna Khan Updated on Sep 07, 2023   |  08:33 AM IST  |  7.7K
Sep 07, 2023 IST
Jawan First Half Review: Shah Rukh Khan in never-seen-before avatar in the film

Pinkvilla’s first-half review of Jawan is here! The film features Shah Rukh Khan like never before. The Atlee directorial is a full-on blockbuster, mass commercial entertainer. 

Sep 07, 2023 IST
Vignesh Shivan cheers for Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan

Jawan actress Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan took to his Instagram stories to cheer for the film. He wrote, "Wishing the best for this team that put together 2.49 hours of sheer entertainment. Break the box office and make some remarkable records."

Vignesh Shivan's Instagram story

Sep 07, 2023 IST
Inside SRK's Jawan special screening ft. Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, others

Last night, casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared a picture of Jawan stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, and others after enjoying the special screening of the film in Mumbai. They were all smiles for the picture; check it out! 

Sep 07, 2023 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri, Deepika Padukone arrive for Jawan screening

The makers of Jawan hosted a special screening event for Jawan in Yash Raj Studios, Mumbai, on Wednesday night. Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan, his wife Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone and the others were spotted arriving for the screening. 

Sep 07, 2023 IST
Jawan 6 AM shows turned into big celebrations by audiences

As fans arrived in massive numbers to watch Jawan in theaters early morning, they turned it into a celebration. Fans did a flash mob while celebrating the release, the massive crowd was seen hailing SRK and Jawan, a huge cut out was also placed outside the famous theater. 

Sep 07, 2023 IST
Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fans going for 6 AM Jawan show at Gaiety theatre

 Shah Rukh Khan recently reacted to the fans going for 6 AM Jawan show. He tweeted, "Love you boys and girls I hope you enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see you go to the theater. Big love and thanks."

