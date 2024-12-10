Kareena Kapoor recalls Aamir Khan was 'shattered' when Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work; says her character 'Rupa has done more' for her compared to Singham Again

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently joined the likes of Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi, Rajkummar Rao, and Anna Ben for an actor's roundtable. During the conversation, the actress recalled Aamir Khan was 'shattered' when Laal Singh Chaddha didn't work. She also stated that her character 'Rupa has done more' for her compared to Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

During an actor's roundtable with The Hollywood Reporter India, the host reminded Kareena Kapoor Khan about her old interview in which she spoke about calling director Advait Chandan and Aamir Khan after the box office failure of Laal Singh Chaddha. Back then, she told both of them that she doesn't judge her relationships or her talents based on a film that doesn't work. Responding to it, Bebo stated that she is the "most proudest" that they made that film.

Heaping praise on the 2022 comedy-drama film, the B-town diva stated that Laal Singh Chaddha was a beautiful and honest film. She also lauded "stalwart and legend" Aamir Khan, who believed in that film. However, she admitted, "Of course, he was shattered."

The Jaane Jaan star recalled meeting the PK actor at an event. This is when he told her, 'Picture nhi chali humari na, tu baat toh karegi na mujhse? (Our movie didn't work. You will be talking to me, right?)' Kareena felt he was sorry for the movie not working, but she is proud that Khan gave her the character Rupa because "I feel what Rupa has done more for me what a Singham (Again) can do," she divulged.

When Shabana Azmi asked her to explain it further, the Crew actress stated that the character that Advait wrote for her was beautiful. She also loved playing it, as she enjoyed doing that part; it has so much more to do and think of. The Heroine actress also admitted that they didn't make the movie, thinking it would touch the Rs 500 crore mark at the box office.

According to her, it was made with "all heart," and everybody gave it their best. Sharing how a gentleman Aamir is, she recalled that the COVID-19 pandemic hit at that time, and she got pregnant with her second son Jeh. At that time, she didn't know how to tell her co-star she was pregnant while they were 60% into the movie.

But when she finally told Khan about it after being persuaded by Saif Ali Khan, she was relieved by how the Laapataa Ladies producer reacted. Aamir told Bebo that he was happy for her, that they would be waiting for her, and that they would do the movie together, whatever it takes. This is when the Refugee debutant realized that there are people in the industry who value others and the fact that they're standing by their decisions.

