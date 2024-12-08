Sara Ali Khan joins Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur to celebrate ‘Dadi Jaan’ Sharmila Tagore’s birthday; Jeh melts hearts with his antics

Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore is celebrating her 79th birthday today, i.e. December 8, 2024. After Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Pataudi’s special birthday wish, her doting granddaughter Sara Ali Khan shared inside glimpses from the celebration of her "family ki Aan Aur Shaan".

On December 8, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebration of her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. The post began with a couple of endearing pictures of Sara with the birthday girl, followed by a wholesome family picture. In the third snap, we see Sara, Tagore, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh, Kunal Kemmu, Inaaya, and more.

The post continued with an adorable cake-cutting video, while Sara and Tagore were quite perplexed as Inaaya handed over the big knife. We can also see Soha Ali Khan, Kunal, Bebo, Saif, Soha, and more surrounding the birthday girl and singing birthday song for her, followed by a couple of more cute pictures. "Happy Birthday Dadi Jaan Humari family ki Aan Aur Shaan," the post was captioned.

Take a look

In addition to this, Soha Ali Khan also shared inside glimpses as she and Kunal posed with beautiful Tagore. One of the pictures posted by Soha that stole all the limelight has to be that of Jeh wherein he is seen sitting on Soha’s lap while posing with Tagore and Inaaya. The little one’s antics left fans’ heart-melting. "Full stomachs and even fuller hearts," she wrote in the caption.

Take a look

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Saba Pataudi also shared special birthday wishes on their respective Instagram handles.

Sara shares the most beautiful bond with her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore. In an interview with Filmfare earlier this year, she shared that the legendary actress connects her to her traditional roots and is the "voice of modernity" who gives her good advice about boys, social life, and films.

She also admitted that times were hard for her in the year 2020, and her grandmother was with her, her mother, Amrita Singh, and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu’s Metro...In Dino alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and more.

