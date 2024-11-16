Not Ranveer Singh or Tiger Shroff but Kartik Aaryan to play Shaktimaan? Fans are divided; whose side are you on?

Fans have been excited for the past few days as Mukesh Khanna announced the return of his popular superhero show, Shaktimaan, from the 90s. Recently, he hosted a press meet and announced the return formally but hasn't given any updates on the lead actor. But, as the latest buzz, Kartik Aaryan is a potential candidate for the role.

As per the latest buzz, Kartik Aaryan is being considered to play the role of the iconic 90s superhero TV series that invites significant nostalgia. Earlier, Ranveer Singh was a top contender to pay for the role, but Mukesh Khanna denied the speculation, citing the actor's image as a reason.

The media even asked the veteran actor if they would consider Tiger Shroff, who is known for his martial arts in Bollywood, to play the role. But, he quickly dismissed the idea, calling him 'a child among children.'

When the rumors about Aaryan possibly playing the role, the fans quickly gave mixed reactions to the news. While many are thrilled at the idea of Kartik stepping into a superhero role for the first time, others are doubtful if the role would suit it.

Some have gone so far as to call it "career suicide," considering whether he will be able to complete the market contents.

Advertisement

One user wrote, 'A big no from me as a Kartik Aaryan fan." Another user fan penned, "No, please don't spoil our childhood superhero." Some users chimed in and gave mixed to positive feedback. One netizen wrote, “Kisi ko bhi bana do you, kya Farak padega, VFX acche daalna baas.”(Put whoever you want; it doesn't matter; just use good VFX.)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, co-starring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, among others. It has already crossed Rs. 204.75 crore at the box office and is going strong.

The actor was next supposed to be seen in Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3 but T-series informed earlier this year that they aren't working on the film yet.

ALSO READ: Did you know Kartik Aaryan’s ‘curious’ mind once left one side of his sister’s hair burnt? You’ll be shocked to learn what he did