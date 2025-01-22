Kartik Aaryan opens up on buying home where he used to stay as paying guest during struggling days in Mumbai; ‘Bahut bada sukoon…

Back in 2019, Kartik Aaryan purchased the apartment where he once lived as a paying guest during his struggling days. According to reports, he spent Rs 1.60 crore on the fifth-floor flat in the Rajkiran Co-op Housing Society on Yari Road, which has a carpet area of 459 sq. ft. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about it and said "Bahut bada sukoon milta hai jab aap apna khud ka ghar khareed paate hain. (It gives immense peace when you are able to buy your own home.)"

During a recent event in the city, Kartik Aaryan shared, "Mumbai is my karmbhumi, if you are able to build your career and do things on your terms here, you feel a sense of achievement. That’s what I felt when I bought my first property in Mumbai. I bought the house where I used to live on rent with other strugglers. It was on Yari Road."

When asked by host Maniesh Paul about his family’s reaction to him purchasing his first home, Kartik Aaryan shared that his mother, being a deeply emotional person, became very sentimental about it.

He explained that she had seen the house where he used to live with his roommates during his struggling days. Buying that same house, which had once been a challenge to afford even on rent, was a deeply emotional experience for his family.

The Chandu Champion actor has expanded his real estate portfolio with several properties across Mumbai. The actor already possesses multiple residential and commercial spaces, including two flats in Juhu, one in Versova, and another in Andheri, and recently acquired two additional properties.

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, and Triptii Dimri. Kartik Aaryan is set to begin work on Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a film directed by Sameer Vidhwans and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The movie will start production in May 2025. Described as a unique adventure and slice-of-life love story, the film will take the lead characters on a global journey. It was also revealed that Sameer Vidhwans has created a fresh narrative for this project and has already conducted location scouting in various international destinations.

