Kartik Aaryan reveals he was emotional while giving away his first ‘third-hand’ car: 'It would drip on my head, had good music system'

Kartik Aaryan has frequently expressed his passion for cars, and in a recent interview, he shared the story of the first car he ever bought for himself. The actor described it as a “third-hand” vehicle that cost him about Rs 50,000. He mentioned that the car had a good music system and he enjoyed long drives in it, but it would leak water onto his head during the monsoon. Eventually, he had to give it away as it became unrepairable, which was an emotional moment for him.

In an interview with Mashable India, Kartik Aaryan shared that his car was considered "third-hand" because the person who sold it to him had originally purchased it second-hand. He mentioned that it was a Toyota Corolla but in a "very bad condition."

He recalled that the driver's side door wouldn't open, making it impossible to repair, so he had to exit from the passenger's side. Additionally, he described how water would leak from the ceiling during the monsoons, dripping onto his head, and that the issue never got fixed.

Kartik reminisced about the enjoyable moments he had in that car, particularly appreciating the music system it featured. He expressed that he felt a strong attachment to the vehicle, often taking long drives in it during difficult times.

When it came time to part with the car, he admitted he was quite emotional. Instead of selling it, he decided to give it away to someone who needed it.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Kartik revealed that he now owns a Lamborghini, Range Rover, McLaren, and a Mini Cooper. He reflected on a time in his life when he couldn't afford any vehicles, expressing his frustration at that period.

The Chandu Champion actor mentioned that this experience motivated him to acquire all his dream cars and fill a garage with them, ensuring that he would never feel a lack of cars again.

On the work front, Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. The Anees Bazmee directorial is currently running in theaters.

