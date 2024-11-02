EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-star Arun Kushwah reveals how his 4-day role was extended to 40 days in film ‘on the spot’; ‘Magic hua hai mere saath’

Kartik Aaryan’s long-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan has been released in the theaters. The film has been receiving immense love from the fans and the hilarious chemistry between Chhote Miyan aka Arun Kushwah and Kartik is winning over the audience. Interestingly, Kushwah revealed his 4-day role was extended to 40 days in the film ‘on the spot.’

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Arun Kushwah who has also worked in Luka Chuppi with Kartik Aaryan previously revealed that he couldn’t get the chance to interact with him then as his character remained largely with Pankaj Tripathi. However, it was only during Anees Bazmee’s directorial, that they got the chance to gel.

Reflecting on his experience, Arun stated, "Kaafi behtareen experience matlab magic hua hai mere saath iss film ko lekar (It was a great experience like magic happened to me with this film)." He further explained that casting director Mukesh Chhabra recommended his name and Kartik also agreed to have him on board, hailing his "comedy" skills.

The actor revealed that initially his "small role" was only for 4 days and Anees Bazmee didn’t know him as he doesn’t watch short content much. However, Anees agreed to rope him for the part and later his scenes with Kartik were liked by everyone on the set.

He continued by sharing, "Vo chemistry nazar aane lagi Kartik bhai aur meri aur Aneez sir ko bhi kaam acha laga to pata nai kya Anees sir ke, Kartik bhai ke dimag mein aaya ke chalo iss character ko aage kheenchte hain, to 4 din se seedha 40 din kar diya, 30-35 din ki shooting kar di ke nahin abhi inhe Mumbai mein nahin doosre set pe bhi le ke jaaya jaaye to mere liye ye bahut magic moment hai" (That chemistry was visible between me and Kartik bhai. Anees sir also liked my work, and don’t know what randomly came to Anees sir and Kartik bhai’s mind that they thought of extending my character to 40 days. They scheduled 30–35 days of shooting for me, which included shooting on other sets away from Mumbai. So, it was a magic moment for me)," he said, further adding that it was something that he would hear happening to other people on the sets.

Arun further asserted, "I mean, it’s a big deal how Anees sir increased the scale of the character on the spot. There were no dialogues written for that character and he was limited to 4 days only. So, Anees sir and Kartik bhai were like, let’s write dialogues here on the set."

Kushwa went on to hail the director’s spontaneity and noted how Bazmee would often cancel the written scene and create a new scene with so much brilliance that it would blend perfectly with the whole story, seeming like it was written from the beginning.

"Anees sir bahut zyada spontaneous hain matlab ye cheez main real-life mein karna chahta hoon, unplanned cheezein kitni khoobsurat tareeke se nikal ke aati hain ye main unse seekhna chahta hoon aur mujhe bhi iss hi prakaar ka approach kabhi kabhaar pasand hai (Anees sir is very spontaneous. I would like to adopt that quality in me and I want to learn how unplanned things come out so beautifully, and I also like that approach some time)," he said on a concluding note.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently running in the theaters.

