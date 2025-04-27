Kesari Chapter 2: Gajraj Rao gushes over Ananya Panday's performance in historical drama; here's what actor said about Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan

Kesari Chapter 2, starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in lead roles, has hit the theaters recently and is making waves globally. It has received positive responses from fans and critics. Now, actor Gajraj Rao reviewed the movie, particularly praising Ananya Panday's performance in the historical drama. He also talked about Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan's performance in the film.

Taking to Instagram, Gajraj Rao shared his experience of watching Kesari Chapter 2 in theaters, and wrote that the theater was about 70 percent occupied. He expressed how amazing it felt to watch the film in a packed cinema.

The Dupahiya actor went on to praise the film, highlighting the "extraordinary screenplay packed with sharp, powerful dialogues." He also acknowledged the film's cinematography, production design, editing, music, and more.

Talking about the acting, Gajraj called it one of Akshay Kumar's best performances and praised him for delivering a fantastic job with minimal dialogue, especially before the interval.

He also added that his performance during the climax was absolutely stunning. Talking about R. Madhavan, the actor said the actor proved that some actors don't just age, they evolve—smoothly, steadily, and with impact.

Further, Gajraj Rao went on to praise Ananya Panday's performance and wrote, "Do diggaj kalakaron ke beech Ananya Pandey, kahin bhi kamzor nazar nahi aatin. Unka abhinay bahut ummeed jagata hai." (Amidst two brilliant actors, Ananya Panday never appears weak at any point. Her acting instills great hope).

The Dabba Cartel actor also commended the supporting actors for their outstanding performances, stating they all did "exceptionally well." Talking about director Karan Singh Tyagi, he shared that it didn't feel like it was his directorial debut, as his work was "out of the park."

Meanwhile, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, stars Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. Although not a direct sequel, it acts as a spiritual successor to Kesari.

The film hit theaters on April 18, 2025, and transitioned from the battlefield to the courtroom, focusing on the legal battle that followed the 1919 massacre.

