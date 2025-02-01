Khushi Kapoor admits ‘shaking’ after seeing Loveyapa’s trailer on big screen: ‘There’s more stress…’

Khushi Kapoor is all set to experience the madness of a film released in cinemas. The actress will soon be seen in Loveyapa with Junaid Khan. Ahead of the film’s release on February 7, 2025, she spoke about the stress that came with watching herself on the big screen for the first time. The youngster revealed she was shaking when she saw the trailer and some of the songs in the cinema at the trailer launch. Read on!

While talking to Hindustan Times, Khushi Kapoor admitted ‘there's more stress’ with the release of Loveyapa in cinemas than her OTT film, The Archies. Recalling the moment when she saw herself on the big screen for the first time at the film’s trailer launch, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter admitted she was ‘really shaking’.

Khushi went to the event with the mindset that it was just the trailer launch and she would be fine since she already watched it. But when it was played on 70 mm, the reality kicked in.

Kapoor said, “Seeing it on the big screen, I was like, 'Oh, sh*t, this is really happening'. There's more stress because it's like box office numbers and so many other factors that you have to consider when considering a theatrical release.” However, she admitted that it was special and she had done her bit and given her best performance.

Advertisement

When asked if she felt any difference between doing a film for OTT and the big screen, The Archies actress stated that in general, the processes were much different for her because that was her first film, and this is the third film that she shot.

Now, she feels much more confident in herself and is more aware of how things work. However, during the first film with Zoya Akhtar, she had no prior knowledge at all but now she knows how things move. Hence, the process was much easier for her, mentally and physically.

For the unaware, Loveyapa also marks the big-screen debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan. He made his acting debut with the OTT film, Maharaj in 2024 with Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari.