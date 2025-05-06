Gram Chikitsalay Bhumi Pednekar kiara advani, met gala 2025 Avneet Kaur Instagram Kiara Advani MET Gala 2025 outfit shah rukh khan, met gala 2025 Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Jaideep Ahlawat Best OTT Character Anjula Acharia Ramayana Update

Kiara Advani’s MET Gala 2025 debut outfit has special connection to her unborn baby and our hearts are melting: WATCH BTS video

Kiara Advani is making her MET Gala 2025 debut. Well, her outfit has a connection to her unborn baby and its just so preciou. Read on to know more about it.

By Prerna Verma
Published on May 06, 2025  |  04:24 AM IST |  13K
Mom-to-be Kiara Advani proudly flaunts baby bump for 1st time as she makes MET Gala 2025 debut; motherhood never looked this glamorous
Picture credit: Getty Images

The moment that we all had been waiting for is finally here. Kiara Advani fans, hold your breath as the mom-to-be is all set to make her smashing debut at the MET Gala 2025. Well, a BTS video from her dress trial is out, and we cannot help but look at her beautiful baby bump. The fact that her outfit also has a special connection with her unborn baby is just so precious.

Advertisement


Credits: Getty Images
About The Author
Prerna Verma

Prerna Verma loves the magical world of cinema, so much so that she turned it into a profession! A B...

Advertisement

Latest Articles