Kiara Advani’s MET Gala 2025 debut outfit has special connection to her unborn baby and our hearts are melting: WATCH BTS video
Kiara Advani is making her MET Gala 2025 debut. Well, her outfit has a connection to her unborn baby and its just so preciou. Read on to know more about it.
The moment that we all had been waiting for is finally here. Kiara Advani fans, hold your breath as the mom-to-be is all set to make her smashing debut at the MET Gala 2025. Well, a BTS video from her dress trial is out, and we cannot help but look at her beautiful baby bump. The fact that her outfit also has a special connection with her unborn baby is just so precious.