Kushboo Sundar opens up on Rajiv Kapoor’s ‘addiction to alcohol’; recalls talking to him a day before his death: ‘He didn’t like the way I…’

Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest of the Kapoor brothers, tragically passed away at the age of 58 due to a heart attack in 2021. In a heartfelt recollection, actress Kushboo Sundar spoke about Rajiv's struggles with alcohol. She shared that she had a conversation with him just a day before his sudden passing, during which he seemed to disregard his health, though he promised to meet her soon. She also revealed a lighter moment, recalling how Rajiv once took issue with her walk and even taught her how to walk gracefully in heels without making a sound.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel, Kushboo Sundar opened up about Rajiv Kapoor's battle with alcoholism, which impacted his overall health. She shared, “He did have a heart issue, but because of his addiction to alcohol, we knew that it could create a huge problem. We were not successful in making him quit this habit.”

She reminisced about the special bond she shared with Rajiv Kapoor, highlighting the little things he taught her. She revealed that in 1983, he advised her to wear white nail polish on her toes, calling it elegant, and she’s stuck with it ever since. She added, “He didn’t like the way I walk, so he made me learn how to walk with heels without making any noise.”

Kushboo further revealed that she had spoken to Rajiv just one day before his sudden death. She recalled, “I spoke to Chimpu just a day before his death. He was down with very high fever and it was during COVID-19. Despite being unwell, he was being his usual self… He was taking his health lightly and promised to meet soon.”

The actress also shared that Rajiv had been in poor health for some time, dealing with a significant knee issue that led to multiple surgeries, but unfortunately, they didn’t improve his condition. She revealed that she was in Mumbai when she received the heartbreaking news of his passing. Boney Kapoor was the one who informed her, saying, “Chimpu is no more.” The news came as a shock to Khushbu, leaving her deeply stunned.

Kushboo shared that she and Rajiv were so close that it became a tradition for them to meet for meals. His sudden passing left her in shock, as she described it as rare to find someone with such vitality and a deep commitment to friendships. She added that even now, she and his friends continue to believe that he is still with them in spirit.

Kushboo Sundar and Rajiv Kapoor developed a close friendship while working on the film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Initially, Raj Kapoor had planned to launch her in the film, but due to her young age of just 14, the director ultimately cast Mandakini in the iconic role instead.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

