Upcoming Hindi OTT releases in March 2025 on Netflix, Amazon Prime, JioHotstar and more; Nadaaniyan to Be Happy

The third month of the year 2025, March, is just a day away, and we’re back with a compiled list to keep you updated about the upcoming shows and movies releasing on the various streaming platforms. From Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan's Nadaaniyan to Abhishek Bachchan's Be Happy— sort your calendars for the entire month!

1. Nadaaniyan

Release Date: March 7, 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film with Khushi Kapoor titled, Nadaaniyan is finally set to charm the fans. The upcoming romantic comedy’s promotional assets are already making fans eager to watch their chemistry on-screen. Directed by Shauna Gautam and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, it will also feature Suniel Shetty and Dia Mirza in the key roles.

2. Dupahiya

Release Date: March 7

OTT Platform: Prime Video

If you’ve enjoyed the sweet, simple, and innocent vibe of Panchayat then you’re sure to enjoy Dupahiya as well. It stars Gajraj Rao, Renuka Shahane, Bhuvan Arora, Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma in the key roles. Directed by Sonam Nair, the upcoming series is set against the backdrop of a crime-free fictional village of Dhadakpur.

The hilarious turn of events occurs when a two-wheeler gets stolen, which was purchased by a father to meet his future son-in-law’s demands. In response to this, the bride’s family and her ex-lovers get on a mission to find the bike.

3. The Waking of a Nation

Release Date: March 7

OTT Platform: SonyLiv

If you enjoy shows inspired by true events, then The Waking of a Nation is here to delight you. The upcoming show features Mismatched fame Taaruk Raina, Nikita Dutta, Sahil Mehta, Bhawsheel Singh Sahni, Alexander West, and Paul McEwan in the key roles.

The upcoming series shows Taaruk in a different shade as he plays a lawyer fighting to prove that the horrific Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a ‘conspiracy.’ He and Nikita Dutta's character are seen exploring the 'truth' and ready to fight the battle against the British Empire in court —promising a riveting storyline.

4. Be Happy

Release Date: March 14

OTT Platform: Prime Video

After I Want To Talk, Abhishek Bachchan is set to showcase his fatherly side in the upcoming drama film, Be Happy. The film portrays the beautiful bond between a single father and his daughter. According to the synopsis of the show, the film explores the struggles of a father who goes to extraordinary lengths to fulfill his daughter’s dream to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show.

Be Happy also features Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever in pivotal roles. Written by Remo D’Souza, Tushar Hiranandani, Kanishka Singh Deo, and Chirag Garg, it is directed by Remo.

5. Kanneda

Release Date: March 21, 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Now, Kanneda is one show that has significant attention by the North audience especially. The upcoming crime-thriller will make the digital debut of Punjabi singing sensation, Parmish Verma. He will be sharing screen space with Arunoday Singh, Jasmin Bajwa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, and Aadar Malik among others.

The series follows the journey of a student, Nimma who flees the devastating 1984 anti-Sikh riots and arrives in Canada, hoping for a fresh start. However, he finds a stark difference between his dreams and the harsh reality of his new life abroad as he navigates his life in a mayhem-like situation.

Which one of these shows are you excited about the most?