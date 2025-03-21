Latest Hindi OTT Releases This Week: 4 new web series and movie to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more

This week is packed with exciting OTT releases, including the movie Sky Force as well as the series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter, Loot Kaand, and Kanneda. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest Hindi OTT releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

1. Sky Force

Release Date: March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sky Force was released in theaters on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend. The film has now premiered digitally. It is based on true events and showcases ‘India's first and deadliest airstrike.’ The cast includes Akshay Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. The aerial action film is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

2. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Release Date: March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter is a crime thriller series created by Neeraj Pandey. It is a standalone sequel to his highly acclaimed series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saswata Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Khan, Chitrangda Singh, and more star in pivotal roles. In the show, Kolkata is being terrorized by a don, and a cop wants to bring justice.

3. Loot Kaand

Release Date: March 20, 2025

March 20, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Starring Tanya Maniktala, Gyanendra Tripathi, Sahil Mehta, Saad Bilgrami, Prashansa Sharma, and more, Loot Kaand is a crime drama series, directed by Ruchir Arun. The story revolves around a pair of siblings who attempt a bank robbery. However, things take a turn, and they find themselves in the midst of a dangerous scandal.

4. Kanneda

Release Date: March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Kanneda features Parmish Verma, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Ranvir Shorey, Arunoday Singh, Aadar Malik, and Jasmin Bajwa. The crime drama series is directed by Chandan Arora. The story takes place in Canada in the 90s. It is about Nimma, a Punjabi singer who gets involved in the dangerous world of gangs.