Latest OTT Releases This Week: 22 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more; Be Happy to The Electric State
Are you wondering what to watch this weekend? Here is a brief look at the engaging movies and web series that have released on OTT platforms this week.
This week is filled with exciting OTT releases, including the films Be Happy, The Electric State, and more. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest OTT releases this week on different platforms.
1. Be Happy
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Be Happy is a dance drama movie led by Abhishek Bachchan. It revolves around a father-daughter relationship. Shiv’s daughter Dhara dreams of participating in the country's biggest dance reality show.
2. Azaad
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
Azaad is an epic action adventure, which marked the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The film is about a stable boy and his bond of friendship with a horse named Azaad.
3. Vanvaas
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: ZEE5
Vanvaas is a family drama starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie is about the struggle of parents in old age.
4. Aachari Baa
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Aachari Baa is a slice-of-life film starring Neena Gupta. It is about an elderly Gujarati woman who has a passion for making homemade pickles.
5. Everybody's Live with John Mulaney
- Release Date: March 12, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
Everybody's Live with John Mulaney is an American talk show hosted by comedian John Mulaney. It features interviews with various celebrity guests.
6. Adolescence
- Release Date: March 13, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
Adolescence is a crime drama series in which a school boy is accused of the m*rder of a classmate.
7. Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2
- Release Date: March 13, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
The dating Love is Blind: Sweden returns with a new season as a new set of singles explore the journey of love.
8. The Electric State
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: Netflix
The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, is a sci-fi adventure comedy movie. It revolves around a woman who teams up with a mysterious robot.
9. The Wheel of Time Season 3
- Release Date: March 13, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The popular fantasy series The Wheel of Time has returned with another season. It continues the thrilling story of the light and dark forces.
10. Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna
- Release Date: March 11, 2025
- OTT Platform: Hulu
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna is a documentary film based on the life and death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.
11. Control Freak
- Release Date: March 13, 2025
- OTT Platform: Hulu
Control Freak is a body horror movie. It is about a motivational speaker and her insatiable itch.
12. Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: Hulu
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years is a new stand-up comedy special. Bill Burr talks about dating advice and the truths of marriage.
13. Dope Thief
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Dope Thief is a crime drama series in which two friends pose as DEA agents to rob a house but end up discovering a big narcotics operation.
14. Long Bright River
- Release Date: March 13, 2025
- OTT Platform: Peacock
The show Long Bright River features Amanda Seyfried as a police officer who investigates the m*rder of three women.
15. Ramam Raghavam
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: SUN NXT
Ramam Raghavam is a Telugu thriller film that follows Ramam, a government employee, and his son Raghava, who is addicted to gambling.
16. Hathya
- Release Date: March 12, 2025
- OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
The Telugu thriller movie Hathya follows the investigation of the m*rder of a politician. It was released in theaters earlier this year.
17. Brahma Anandam
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: Aha
Brahma Anandam is a Telugu comedy drama film about a struggling actor seeking funding for his theater production.
18. Seesaw
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
In the Tamil crime thriller film Seesaw, a businessman and his wife go missing after a servant is found dead at their house.
19. Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: Tentkotta
Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai is a Tamil movie in which a daughter shares with her mother that she is in love. The film explores modern ideas of love.
20. 2K Love Story
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
2K Love Story is a Tamil romantic comedy. The movie is about two childhood best friends who run a wedding planning business.
21. Ponman
- Release Date: March 14, 2025
- OTT Platform: JioHotstar
The Malayalam dark comedy film Ponman is about a jewelry sales agent with an unusual business.
22. Parakramam
- Release Date: March 13, 2025
- OTT Platform: ETV Win
Parakramam is a Telugu action drama film. It follows a theater artist who witnesses a terrible injustice.
