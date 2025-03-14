Latest OTT Releases This Week: 22 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more; Be Happy to The Electric State

This week is filled with exciting OTT releases, including the films Be Happy, The Electric State, and more. The audience has the opportunity to enjoy these engaging stories from the comfort of their homes. Here is a brief look at the latest OTT releases this week on different platforms.



1. Be Happy

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Be Happy is a dance drama movie led by Abhishek Bachchan. It revolves around a father-daughter relationship. Shiv’s daughter Dhara dreams of participating in the country's biggest dance reality show.

2. Azaad

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Azaad is an epic action adventure, which marked the debut of Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. The film is about a stable boy and his bond of friendship with a horse named Azaad.

3. Vanvaas

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: ZEE5

Vanvaas is a family drama starring Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma in pivotal roles. The movie is about the struggle of parents in old age.

4. Aachari Baa

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Aachari Baa is a slice-of-life film starring Neena Gupta. It is about an elderly Gujarati woman who has a passion for making homemade pickles.

5. Everybody's Live with John Mulaney

Release Date: March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Advertisement

Everybody's Live with John Mulaney is an American talk show hosted by comedian John Mulaney. It features interviews with various celebrity guests.

6. Adolescence

Release Date: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

Adolescence is a crime drama series in which a school boy is accused of the m*rder of a classmate.

7. Love is Blind: Sweden Season 2

Release Date: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The dating Love is Blind: Sweden returns with a new season as a new set of singles explore the journey of love.

8. The Electric State

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Netflix

The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, is a sci-fi adventure comedy movie. It revolves around a woman who teams up with a mysterious robot.

9. The Wheel of Time Season 3

Release Date: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The popular fantasy series The Wheel of Time has returned with another season. It continues the thrilling story of the light and dark forces.

Advertisement

10. Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna

Release Date: March 11, 2025

March 11, 2025 OTT Platform: Hulu

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna is a documentary film based on the life and death of cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins.

11. Control Freak

Release Date: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Hulu

Control Freak is a body horror movie. It is about a motivational speaker and her insatiable itch.

12. Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Hulu

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years is a new stand-up comedy special. Bill Burr talks about dating advice and the truths of marriage.

13. Dope Thief

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Dope Thief is a crime drama series in which two friends pose as DEA agents to rob a house but end up discovering a big narcotics operation.

14. Long Bright River

Release Date: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 OTT Platform: Peacock

The show Long Bright River features Amanda Seyfried as a police officer who investigates the m*rder of three women.

Advertisement

15. Ramam Raghavam

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: SUN NXT

Ramam Raghavam is a Telugu thriller film that follows Ramam, a government employee, and his son Raghava, who is addicted to gambling.

16. Hathya

Release Date: March 12, 2025

March 12, 2025 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Telugu thriller movie Hathya follows the investigation of the m*rder of a politician. It was released in theaters earlier this year.

17. Brahma Anandam

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha

Brahma Anandam is a Telugu comedy drama film about a struggling actor seeking funding for his theater production.

18. Seesaw

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

In the Tamil crime thriller film Seesaw, a businessman and his wife go missing after a servant is found dead at their house.

19. Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Tentkotta

Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhu Udamai is a Tamil movie in which a daughter shares with her mother that she is in love. The film explores modern ideas of love.

20. 2K Love Story

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

2K Love Story is a Tamil romantic comedy. The movie is about two childhood best friends who run a wedding planning business.

21. Ponman

Release Date: March 14, 2025

March 14, 2025 OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The Malayalam dark comedy film Ponman is about a jewelry sales agent with an unusual business.

Advertisement

22. Parakramam

Release Date: March 13, 2025

March 13, 2025 OTT Platform: ETV Win

Parakramam is a Telugu action drama film. It follows a theater artist who witnesses a terrible injustice.