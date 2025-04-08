Logout OTT Release Date: Here’s when and where to watch Babil Khan starrer cyber thriller

Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, is returning to the screens with another exciting movie called Logout. The trailer of the cyber thriller has been released, and the premiere date has been announced. The film is all set to arrive digitally. Read on to find out more details about its OTT release.

Advertisement

When and Where to Watch Logout

The streaming service of Logout made the official announcement of its digital release across social media platforms. The Babil Khan-led film will premiere on ZEE5 on April 18, 2025. The viewers can gear up to engage in this gripping influencer thriller from the comfort of their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Logout

The official trailer of Logout was unveiled by the makers on April 8, 2025. The 2-minute, 41-second trailer offers a peek into what’s in store for the audience. It introduces Babil Khan’s character, Pratyush, a popular influencer with a huge fanbase. However, one day his phone gets stolen by one of his followers. Soon, he realizes that his life and career are in danger.

Watch the full trailer here!

The description of the trailer read, “Pratyush, a digital influencer on the verge of success, finds himself in a race for survival when an obsessed fan takes control of his phone. What happens next?”

Advertisement

Logout has already been screened at famous film festivals. It was the official selection at the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024, River to River Florence Indian Film Festival 2024, and more.

Cast and Crew of Logout

Alongside Babil Khan, the cast of Logout includes Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair. The film is directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar. It is produced by Kevin Vaz, Ajit Andhare, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna, Amit Golani, and Biswapati Sarkar.

ALSO READ: Black Warrant: Did you know Chamak actor Paramvir Singh Cheema initially said 'no' to Zahan Kapoor-led series?