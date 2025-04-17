Logout star Babil Khan admits to being ‘broken’ by the industry: ‘I dealt with a lot of pain and…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to anxiety.

Babil Khan is gearing up for his latest film, Logout, which is set to release on Zee5 tomorrow (April 18). In the film, he will be seen playing the role of a social media influencer juggling between online fame and real-life identity. Now, ahead of its release, the actor opened up on being ‘broken’ by the industry and revealed dealing with pain and anxieties.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Babil Khan opened up on facing difficulties in the industry and said, “I came into this industry with my heart open, arms open and it really broke me as a person. It didn't break me but it hurt me a lot and I dealt with a lot of pain and a lot of anxieties.”

The Qala actor shared that despite feeling broken by the industry, he wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. He added that it gave him a different perspective on life and helped him reconnect with his true childhood passions.

Babil said that every experience, good or bad, should be seen as an opportunity to grow and added that constantly questioning “Why me?” or blaming others only stops personal growth.

Meanwhile, Logout is an upcoming cyber thriller directed by Amit Golani and stars Babil Khan in the lead role. Apart from him, the film also features Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in pivotal roles. It is written by Biswapati Sarkar and produced by Kevin Vaz, Ajit Andhare, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna, Amit Golani, and Biswapati Sarkar.

It follows the story of an ambitious influencer who is determined to hit 10 million followers. But his pursuit of fame takes an unexpected turn when an obsessed fan steals his phone and begins to take control of everything.

The cyber thriller is all set to premiere on Zee5 on April 18, 2025.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for this

