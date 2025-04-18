POLL: Which movie has you most excited this weekend? Kesari Chapter 2 to Logout; VOTE

The weekend is knocking at the door, and we understand the excitement of finally getting to watch your favorite films released in the week. From Kesari Chapter 2 to Logout, some of the much-awaited films are finally out in theaters and on digital platforms. We have conducted a poll to see which film has made you more excited for the weekend. Go now and cast your vote.

Which movie has you most excited this weekend? Cast your vote below and let us know! Kesari Chapter 2 Logout Khauf

1. Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 hit the theaters just today (April 18), bringing with it a gripping courtroom drama rooted in real history. The film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, playing the role of C. Sankaran Nair. Alongside him are R. Madhavan and Ananya Panday in key roles in this powerful period drama.

Inspired by the book The Case That Shook the Empire, this film serves as a spiritual successor to the 2019 release Kesari. It is based on the untold story of the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh tragedy and aims to uncover the truth.

CBFC has granted an A (adult) certificate to Kesari Chapter 2.

2. Logout

Logout stars late actor Irrfan Khan’s son, Babil Khan, in the lead role. He is seen portraying Pratyush Dua, an ambitious influencer whose digital dreams spiral into chaos. The story revolves around him trying to hit the 10 million followers milestone; however, things take an unexpected turn. An obsessed fan steals his phone and starts manipulating his every move.

Directed by Amit Golani and written by Biswapati Sarkar, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Gandharv Dewan, and Nimisha Nair in important roles. The cyber thriller has already been screened at some top international festivals, including Melbourne and Stuttgart.

Planning to watch the film? Well, Logout premieres on ZEE5 from today. The film has been granted a UA certificate from CBFC. Mark your calendars for a suspense-packed Good Friday.

3. Khauf

Khauf, starring Monika Panwar and Rajat Kapoor in lead roles, revolves around Madhu, who comes to Gwalior for a fresh beginning but things take an unexpected turn when she moves into a budget-friendly women’s hostel on a friend’s recommendation. She finds out that the room she has been allotted has a violent, unexplained history.

She starts feeling lonely in the hostel and amidst things, strange things begin to happen around her. Soon, she meets a strange man, Doctor (Rajat Kapoor), who believes a ghost is haunting the place. As the spooky events grow, Madhu must face her fears and her past to fight back and take charge of her life.

Apart from Monika and Rajat, Khauf also stars Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, and Shilpa Shukla. The film has started streaming on Prime Video from today.

