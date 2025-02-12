Loved Sanya Malhotra’s Mrs.? Here are 5 other hard-hitting drama movies on OTT that are must-watch

If you loved Sanya Malhotra’s touching performance in Mrs., you’re in for a treat! Several other moving and heartfelt films on OTT beautifully explore emotions, relationships, and personal growth. Here’s a list of must-watch dramas that will leave a lasting impact on your heart.

1. Sukhee

Sukhee on Netflix is a 2023 Hindi-language comedy-drama directed by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. The film stars Shilpa Shetty as Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife who, tired of her monotonous routine, attends her high school reunion in Delhi. Over seven days, she relives her youth, leading to personal rediscovery

2. Tarla

Tarla on Zee5 is a 2023 Hindi biographical film that delves into the life of renowned Indian chef and cookbook author, Tarla Dalal. Directed by Piyush Gupta, the movie features Huma Qureshi in the titular role, with Sharib Hashmi portraying her husband, Nalin Dalal.

The narrative chronicles Tarla's journey from a homemaker to a celebrated culinary icon, highlighting her influence during India's early liberalization period and her efforts to empower women through cooking.

3. The Lunchbox

The Lunchbox on Netflix is a 2013 Indian romantic drama directed by Ritesh Batra. The film stars Irrfan Khan as Saajan Fernandes, a lonely widower nearing retirement, and Nimrat Kaur as Ila, a neglected housewife. A mistaken delivery by Mumbai's dabbawalas connects them, leading to an unexpected correspondence through notes exchanged in lunch boxes.

Their written exchanges evolve into a profound bond, offering solace and companionship in their otherwise isolated lives.

4. Three of Us

Three of Us is a 2022 Hindi-language drama directed by Avinash Arun. The film stars Shefali Shah as Shailaja Desai, a woman diagnosed with early-onset dementia. Accompanied by her husband, Dipankar (Swanand Kirkire), she returns to her hometown, where they encounter her childhood love, Pradeep Kamat (Jaideep Ahlawat).

This poignant narrative delves into themes of memory, love, and the passage of time. The film is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Thappad

Thappad on Prime Video is a 2020 Hindi-language drama directed by Anubhav Sinha, featuring Taapsee Pannu as Amrita, a homemaker whose life takes a turn after her husband, Vikram (Pavail Gulati), slaps her at a party.

The film delves into themes of domestic violence and societal norms, highlighting Amrita's journey towards self-respect and justice.

