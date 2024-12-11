Malaika Arora is NOT dating Rahul Vijay, reveals new report: ‘She is single and happy’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's breakup earlier this year left fans heartbroken. After dating for a few years, their split was confirmed when Arjun mentioned that he was single at a promotional event. Recently, new rumors suggested that Malaika Arora might have moved on after she was seen with fashion stylist Rahul Vijay at an event. However, a close source to her has dismissed all speculations and revealed that she is single and happy in life.

After speculations about Malaika Arora dating Rahul Vijay made headlines, a source close to the actress dismissed the rumors and mentioned to Hindustan Times that Rahul is her son Arhaan Khan's stylist, which is how they know them.

It mentioned, "Please check your facts. She is a single and happy woman. Rahul Vijay is her son Arhaan's stylist and, therefore, a friend. It ends there. This rumor is just plain ridiculous and bizarre."

The new statement ends all the earlier buzz surrounding Arora's personal life and relationship status. It all started when Rahul shared candid photos of the actress from AP Dhillon's concert on his Instagram and captioned, "Wait, was it a Malaika concert."

He mentioned it because Arora's presence at the event was a highlight; she graced the stage with the Punjabi singer and shared a hug. Their photos and videos went viral.

Rahul's post was followed by a selfie of the two shared by Malaika later in her Instagram stories section, and fans quickly took notice of the same. For those unaware, Rahul is a former fashion editor who has been an editor for leading fashion magazines and has styled or collaborated with popular Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Athiya Shetty, Vedang Raina, and even Arjun Kapoor.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora has maintained silence over the whole issue, but the insider's clarification rests on the matter. Likewise, Arjun Kapoor has never talked about them, but he has given several interviews discussing his personal life, dealing with loneliness, and professional struggles, and his further focus is on positivity in life.

ALSO READ: Is Arjun Kapoor struggling with loneliness after breakup with Malaika Arora? Singham Again star opens up