Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji’s super-cop entertainer gets release date; her bold FIRST LOOK has fans buzzing with excitement

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has announced the release date for their impactful female cop franchise film, Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji as the fearless police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film is scheduled to release in theaters on February 27, 2026.

The release date announcement was accompanied by Rani Mukerji's fiery first look from the movie. In the poster, Rani is seen pointing a gun while dressed in a black shirt, blue jeans, and boots. Her expressions are totally giving us chills down our spine.

Advertisement

The post read, "The countdown begins for #Mardaani3! On Holi, good will fight evil as Shivani Shivaji Roy returns to the big screen on February 27, 2026."

See here:

Fans were quick to flood the comments section. One user wrote, "Shivani Shivaji Roy is back," while another praised the look, calling it "wonderful." A third comment simply said, "Action time."

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, an associate director on War 2, Minawala joins the project after contributing to YRF's successful films like Band Baaja Baaraat, Sultan, and Tiger 3.

The screenplay is written by Aayush Gupta, who recently gained international recognition with Netflix’s The Railway Men, marking his debut as a screenwriter in the streaming world.

Mardaani has become Hindi cinema’s most successful solo female-led franchise, gaining both commercial success and critical praise over its decade-long journey. The series has attained cult status among Indian cinema fans and continues to be the country’s only prominent female cop franchise.

Advertisement

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, Rani Mukerji began shooting for Mardaani 3 on March 26, 2025, at the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle. The report indicated that the team spent a week at the location, filming several sequences with the actress.

It was also revealed that the shoot has now moved to Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, where some key fight scenes for the cop-drama are set to be filmed. The report further mentioned that director Abhiraj Minawala had planned crucial action sequences for this phase, noting that the scenes being shot at this stage are essential to the film's storyline.

While the plot details are being kept under wraps, the release timing around Holi hints at what YRF describes as a “bloody, violent clash” between Rani Mukerji’s character and the film’s villains.

Mukerji was last seen in the critically and commercially successful Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.

Are you excited for Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3? The release date of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is out now. Let us know if you are excited for this super-cop entertainer! Yes Definitely Yes!

ALSO READ: Mardaani 3: Rani Mukerji begins shooting for key action sequences as Shivani Shivaji Roy and we're already seated