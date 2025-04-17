Meet actor who dreamed of being a doctor, landed her first ad in 9th grade, was K3G’s first choice and now part of legendary Bollywood family

Meet the actress who initially wanted to become a doctor. She got her first commercial when she was just in 9th grade, which paved the way for her entry into the entertainment industry. She was also the first choice for the role of Anjali in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and has delivered several hit films. She is now married to the son of a superstar. Can you guess who she is? Well, she is none other than the beauty queen and talented actress Aishwarya Rai .

Advertisement

Born into a Telugu-speaking family in Mangalore, Aishwarya Rai grew up in an academically inclined household. Her father, Krishnaraj Rai, worked as a marine biologist, while her mother was a homemaker. She was an academically strong student and topped her school exams almost every year. She initially wanted to become a doctor and later dreamed of becoming an architect, even pursuing studies in the field. However, destiny had other plans for her. She eventually joined the entertainment industry and is now one of the most adored actresses in Bollywood.

The Jodhaa Akbar actress began her career quite early. She did her first commercial when she was in ninth grade. Her grace and striking beauty quickly caught attention in the advertising world, leading to several major commercials. Soon, she participated in the Miss India pageant and emerged as the runner-up. She went on to win the Miss World title in 1994, which brought her global recognition.

Advertisement

Aishwarya made her acting debut with Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar in 1997. Shortly after, she made her Hindi film debut with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya the same year. However, she rose to fame with the 1998 Tamil blockbuster Jeans, which was a box office hit.

Having been in the industry for more than a decade, Aishwarya has carved a special place in Indian cinema with her impeccable performances. She has starred in several hit films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam , Devdas , Jodhaa Akbar, Guru, Dhoom 2, and the epic Ponniyin Selvan series.

In an interview with Komal Nahta, filmmaker Karan Johar revealed that he initially wanted to cast Aishwarya in the role of Anjali in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham . He said, “When I was casting for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, I got to know that Kajol wouldn’t be able to do the film because she was married and perhaps wanted to start a family.”

Advertisement

He added, “I thought I would approach Aishwarya. On that particular day, at 3 p.m., I reached Kajol’s studio thinking she would say no, we would shed some tears, and I would leave. I, of course, felt bad because Kajol had already worked with me.”

Aishwarya Rai has often been called the most beautiful woman in the world. But beyond her beauty, she is a powerhouse of talent. She learned classical dance and music during her early years and featured in numerous commercials for global brands. She was honoured with a wax statue at Madame Tussauds, first in London and later in New York and Washington.

The actress married actor Abhishek Bachchan , son of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. During the shooting of Dhoom 2, the duo fell in love and tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in 2007. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about events in Bollywood that year. They welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011.

Advertisement

Today, Aishwarya Rai is one of the most celebrated actresses in both Bollywood and the South Indian film industry. She continues to manage her personal and professional life with grace and elegance.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai returns to work amid divorce rumors with Abhishek Bachchan; PIC sends fans into frenzy