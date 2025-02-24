5 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan movies on Prime Video which are sheer magic on big screen; Dhoom 2 to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a diva, a B-town star, and a fashion icon who took the Indian film industry to new heights. The world knows about Bollywood because of her acting prowess and her unmissable presence on international platforms. But she has been missing in action for some time now. If you’re also among those, yearning to see the diva on the screens then fret not!

Here are 5 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan movies to enjoy on Prime Video:

1. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The last memory most of us have of watching Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the big screen in a Hindi film was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Released in 2026, the musical romantic drama film was directed, produced, and written by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. While Aish was seen playing the role of Saba in the entertainer, she was joined by Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

2. Dhoom 2

There’s hardly any character or genre Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has not aced in her extensive film career. The diva nailed the role of a thief-turned-waitress, Sunheri Kaur in Sanjay Gadhvi’s Dhoom 2: Back in Action. The hit action thriller film was produced under the Yash Raj Films banner. Apart from Rai, Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra, and Bipasha Basu also starred in the sequel to Dhoom and the second installment of the Dhoom series.

Advertisement

3. Mohabbatein

It’s a crime to call oneself an ardent Aishwary and Shah Rukh Khan if one hasn’t watched this heartbreaking love story, Mohabbatein. Before her wedding with Abhishek, Aish shared the screen with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan in this musical romantic drama and played his on-screen daughter, Megha Shankar.

She was joined by an impressive cast of newcomers including Uday Chopra, Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj, Kim Sharma, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Preeti Jhangiani in the Aditya Chopra directorial.

4. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali classic that can be enjoyed any time of the day. It’s a feel-good romantic film about three lovers who fall into a complicated love triangle. When the husband realizes his wife is in love with another man, he leaves no stone unturned to reunite them. While this sounded like a happy ending, the actual end of the film made the audience weep happy tears.

Advertisement

5. Kuch Naa Kaho

Back in 2003, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan worked together in the romantic drama film, Kuch Naa Kaho. With his directorial debut movie, Rohan Sippy created magic on screen.

For more such updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!