Meet actor and singer who performed kirtans at 11, owns private jet and is now ruling the globe, LITERALLY

Today's 'meet the actor' is one such person who is ruling our hearts with his singing skills, acting skills, and down-to-earth personality. He performed kirtans at the age of 11 and is now a star. He also owns a private jet and continues to make India proud on international platforms.

He is none other than Diljit Dosanjh. He is ruling the globe with his tour shows and was recently seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's Crew, Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Parineeti Chopra, and many other films.

Born on 6 January 1984, Diljit Dosanjh is an Indian singer, actor, film producer, and television personality. He works in Punjabi music and subsequently in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. He spent his early childhood in Dosanjh Kalan and then moved to Ludhiana, Punjab, where he completed his formal education, graduating high school from Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School. Diljit began his singing career by performing Kirtan at local gurdwaras while in school.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the crime thriller Udta Punjab. He showcased his acting talent in Good Newzz, Jatt & Juliet, Jatt & Juliet 2, Amar Singh Chamkila, Crew, Sardaarji 2, Welcome to New York, Jogi, and more.

Speaking about his musical career, Diljit released his first album, Ishq Da Uda Ada, in 2003 with Finetone Cassettes, a division of T-Series. In 2004, his second album, Dil, was released, and it was again with Finetone Cassettes. Eventually, he gained popularity with other albums.

Notably, In 2020, Dosanjh entered the Social 50 chart by Billboard following the release of his 11th album, G.O.A.T. The album later rose to the top of Billboard's Top Triller Global chart.

In April 2023, Dosanjh became the first Indian Punjabi artist to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. He also made his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's popular chat show, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in June 2024 and performed two songs, Born to Shine and GOAT.

For his appearance, he received shout-outs from several Bollywood celebrities, and his Crew co-star Kareena was one of them. Diljit's DIL-LUMANTI Tour has been getting immense love from fans around the world.

The actor and singer reportedly owns two homes, one in Khar, Bandra, worth approximately Rs. 12 crores, and another in California. He also owns a private plane and has a reportedly net worth of Rs 172 crore.

