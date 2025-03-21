Meet James, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's guide in Masai Mara who witnessed couple’s safari proposal firsthand

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s unforgettable Masai Mara proposal continues to charm fans even today. The picture from their dreamy vacation went viral, capturing the magical moment when Ranbir went down on one knee and asked Alia to marry him. Adding an exciting twist to the story, a content creator recently shared a video from her Masai Mara adventure, where she introduced the same guide who was part of Ranbir and Alia’s romantic safari.

Content creator Tanya Khanijow recently shared a video on Instagram from her recent trip to Masai Mara. In the video, she excitedly reveals that not only did they visit the exact spot where Ranbir Kapoor proposed to Alia Bhatt, but they were also accompanied by the same guide, James, who had been with the couple during their memorable moment.

See the video here:

In the video, Tanya highlighted how James' expert scouting throughout the safari made their experience even more thrilling, as he knew the best locations and ensured they enjoyed their meals in the company of some of the most magnificent creatures on the planet. Towards the end of the video, James is seen warmly greeting the content creators with a Namaste.

During her appearance on Karan Johar's chat show, the Alpha actress shared details about how Kapoor proposed to her during their trip to Masai Mara, Kenya. Alia mentioned that Ranbir’s proposal completely surprised her, as she wasn’t expecting it at all.

Advertisement

Although they had discussed marriage for a long time, the pandemic had caused multiple delays, leading them to stop talking about it and just go with the flow. Alia revealed that Kapoor kept the proposal a secret from everyone, carried the ring with him, and chose the breathtaking Masai Mara as the perfect spot to pop the question.

She also mentioned that Ranbir had cleverly arranged for their guide to capture photos of the unforgettable moment. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Vicky Kaushal. The movie is all set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.