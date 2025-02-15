Aashiqui 3: Kartik Aaryan, Sreeleela's jaw-dropping FIRST LOOK from Anurag Basu's romantic saga is finally out and it's buzzing the internet

The Aashiqui franchise has mesmerized audiences with its heartfelt love stories and iconic music. Kartik Aaryan is ready to charm fans once again in the highly anticipated third installment. While the female lead remained a mystery, the wait is finally over! Kartik unveiled the film’s first look, confirming his pairing with Sreeleela. Their stunning on-screen chemistry in Anurag Basu’s romantic saga has set social media buzzing with excitement.

Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram on February 15 to unveil a short clip featuring his and Sreeleela’s first look from Aashiqui 3. The video showcases him in a rugged rockstar avatar, sporting long hair and a thick beard, while also sharing romantic moments with the actress.

The glimpse has heightened excitement for the film. Along with the first look, Kartik also announced the release date, confirming that Aashiqui 3 will hit theaters this Diwali.

Fans erupted with excitement as soon as Kartik Aaryan shared the news. One user wrote, "The biggest love story LOADING..." while another celebrated, "Finally, it's happening—Aashiqui 3!" Many predicted a massive hit, with one saying, "Another BLOCKBUSTER loading this Diwali..." and another adding, "Get ready to cry in the theatre, this movie is going to be emotional!"

Fans also praised the actor's transformation, commenting, "You in a Rockstar avatar!" and "From charm to intensity—pure magic on screen. Can’t wait!" Others cheered, "Lover boy is back in the genre he's most loved in!"

Back in September 2022, Kartik Aaryan officially announced Aashiqui 3 on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of the highly anticipated third installment. Expressing his excitement, he hinted at an intense and emotional love story, calling it a ‘heart-wrenching’ experience. The film also marks his first collaboration with director Anurag Basu.

Meanwhile, apart from Aashiqui 3, Anurag Basu is also working on Metro... In Dino, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Pankaj Tripathi, among others.