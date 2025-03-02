Aashram S3: Bobby Deol thanks Prakash Jha for believing him with negative role when nobody did; but thinks he’s getting typecast now

Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the success of Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2. Having previously portrayed romantic roles, the actor has now shifted gears, embracing intense negative characters that have been widely appreciated by his fans. In a recent interview, he credited Prakash Jha for believing in him for a negative role when no one else did but also admitted that he is now being typecast in such roles.

He shed his typical hero image by playing a controversial godman in Aashram and later a formidable antagonist in Animal. In a recent conversation with PTI, Bobby Deol revealed that he is once again exploring similar roles, as he continues to receive numerous offers for negative characters.

Bobby Deol, who has also portrayed negative roles in Race 3, Love Hostel, and Kanguva, admitted that while playing villains is both exciting and challenging, he is eager to take on diverse and unconventional roles.

He acknowledges filmmaker Prakash Jha for transforming public perception of him through the portrayal of Baba Nirala in Aashram. The popular series recently made a comeback with the second part of its third season.

Deol reflected on how his career took a turn after playing negative roles. He stated that the shift had changed his life, as people began to perceive him differently, acknowledging that he could convincingly portray antagonistic characters. He mentioned that, at that stage in his career, few believed in his ability to take on such roles, except for filmmaker Prakash Jha.

However, Deol admitted that he is now facing typecasting once again. He expressed his desire to break away from this image, clarifying that it is not about wanting to play the main lead but rather about exploring diverse roles.

Speaking about his current projects, the actor shared that the characters he is portraying are beyond his comfort zone. He initially felt hesitant about taking them on, as they required him to push himself and put in considerable effort.

The highly anticipated Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 premiered on February 26, 2025, on Amazon MX Player.

According to the official synopsis, the latest installment sees justice being served as Baba is sent to prison, while Pammi reclaims her position in the Aashram. As Bhopa Swami takes over as the new leader, the series delves deeper into themes of betrayal, revenge, and redemption.

Directed and produced by Prakash Jha, the show features a stellar cast, including Bobby Deol, Tridha Choudhury, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, Anurita Jha, and Rajeev Siddhartha.

