Mom-to-be Amy Jackson breaks the internet in nude bikini PIC as she goes ‘skinny dipping’; don’t miss that perfect bump

Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson is expecting her first child with Ed Westwick. The actress made the pregnancy news official last year in October by sharing a couple of breathtaking pictures with her husband. The post captioned, "Mum & Dad." Now, most recently, the actress' latest post showcased a glimpse of her vacations and her humorous side.

Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of breathtaking pictures from her vacation in Wilderness Reserve. The actress humorously captioned the post, “Can’t really call it ‘skinny dipping’ at this point," pointing towards her pregnancy curves.

The post began with the actress looking away from the camera as she stood beside a lake sporting a nude monokini and flaunted her baby bump in style. The post was followed by a glimpse of her bellies, warm cap, and a cushion.

Take a look

The third slide was rather an amusing one as the Singh Is Bliing actress tried her hand to rest a glass of water on her belly bump. While placing the glass, she seemingly addresses her husband and says, "I’m ready" and requests him, "Don’t make me laugh."

The next slide was an aesthetic click from her room, followed by her mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump. She was seen in a white top with a brown furry jacket on it, and a matching cap that was paired with denims. Amy concluded her post with a click of her cottage from the outside and a bonfire.

Soon after the post was shared, internet users flooded the comments section with their expressions on the post. A fan called the actress, "iconic" while another user noted, "This feeling of carrying life is incredible and it suits you so well you are so beautiful I hope everything is fine for you and your whole family love you."

Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick got married last year in August and months later in October announced that they were expecting a baby together. The couple shared the good news with a pregnancy photoshoot.

For the unversed, Amy is already a mother of a five-year-old son, Andreas, with ex-partner George Panayiotou. This will be her first child with her husband, Ed.

