Singh Is Bliing actress Amy Jackson announces pregnancy with husband Ed Westwick; flaunts her baby bump in new PICS
Amy Jackson announced pregnancy with her husband, Ed Westwick in a new Instagram post. Take a look!
Amy Jackson, who is known for her work in Hindi and South Indian film got married to her longtime beau and english actor, Ed Westwick on August 24, 2024 in a dreamt ceremony on the Amalfi Coast at Castello Di Rocca. Recently, the actress shared a new Instagram post with her husband and revealed that the couple is all set to welcome their first child together.