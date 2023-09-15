EXCLUSIVE: Ali Fazal recalls refusing to shoot intimate scene on film set; ‘People weren’t expecting a guy…’

Ali Fazal, a talented and versatile actor known for his roles in films like Fukrey, Happy Bhag Jayegi, and international projects like Death on the Nile, is getting ready for the release of the crime thriller series Mirzapur 3. Recently, Ali appeared on Pinkvilla's Baatein Ankahee Season 2 and discussed the challenges he has encountered in the film industry as a man. He shared an incident where he refused to shoot an intimate scene on a film set because he felt uncomfortable.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ali Fazal addressed the challenges he observes in the film industry. He began by acknowledging the issue of pay disparity for women by saying, “The first and foremost is the pay disparity. I don't face it but I see it with women. That's just totally evident.” Ali then shared a personal experience where he felt uncomfortable shooting an intimate scene in a movie. He described, “There's an assumed thing about men and this I faced on set. I don't wanna talk about that because there are people involved there, but I remember there was an intimate scene between a man and a woman, man being me in question. It was randomly introduced, it was not in the script, it was not discussed. I come on set and boom there everybody's ready like everybody's been briefed. I am standing there and I said, 'I am not comfortable with it.’”

Talking about the reactions of everybody on set, Ali shared, “Now, for the first time I think on a set people weren't expecting a guy to say that. Why is it assumed that hum to ready hain. Why is it assumed that I should be okay? Probably the girl in question was convinced because of her character or whatever brief that was given, I wasn't. It was two things: it wasn't there, it was never discussed but third and foremost I was uncomfortable with the kind of choreography there was. And I was pretty fit, it was not about that. But just why? I said no and for the first time I stuck to it. I said no and for the first time I felt cornered because phir woh aa jata hai, 'Abbey tu toh launda hai yaar, isko kya problem ho rahi hai.' Everybody's looking at me and for the first time I felt probably how women have felt for years, decades just by being themselves, not even being on a set like that. Everybody's expecting you to like, 'Kar na yaar time waste ho raha hai, shift laga hai, camera laga hai.’”

Commenting on intimacy coordinators who are now present on film sets, Ali said, “We had on future films, the film I have done before this also we've had. I think it's a great practice. Whoever's there you have to be comfortable, the whole space has to be comfortable.”

