10 most handsome actors in Bollywood: Hrithik Roshan, Sidharth Malhotra to Aditya Roy Kapoor

Beyond the glitz of Hollywood, Bollywood takes the global stage as the second most influential film industry. While it has gifted us countless cinematic gems, it's also been a launching pad for some incredibly handsome Bollywood actors. If you're intrigued about who is the most handsome actor in Bollywood, dive into our handpicked list of the top 10 handsome Bollywood actors making waves in the industry.

10 Most handsome actors in India who rule millions of hearts

1. Hrithik Roshan

Birthdate: Jan 10, 1975

Jan 10, 1975 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

When it comes to the most handsome actor in Bollywood, none other than the Greek God of India, Hrithik Roshan comes to mind. Not only does he hold the title of one of the best-looking Indian actors, but he also stands as one of the most handsome men globally. Hrithik is the epitome of perfection with his long haircut, towering stature, and striking hazel-green eyes. A prolific Indian actor in numerous Bollywood films, he is equally renowned for his exceptional dance abilities. Moreover, he boasts the best physique in B-town, solidifying his status as the most handsome Bollywood actor.

Top 5 Hrithik Roshan’s Movies are:

2. Sidharth Malhotra

Birthdate: Jan 16, 1985

Jan 16, 1985 Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Ranked as the 9th hottest man globally in TC Candler's Annual Independent Critics List 2016, Sidharth Malhotra solidifies his position as a handsome actor in Bollywood. Sporting a straight-faced charm, his impressive height and alluring personality have made him an icon for many aspiring Bollywood heroes.

Defined by his light-skinned features, black hair, and captivating brown eyes, Sidharth effortlessly stands out in today's Hindi film industry. It's no wonder that he seamlessly secures a spot among the handsome Bollywood actors.

Top 5 Sidharth Malhotra’s Movies are:

3. Aditya Roy Kapur

Birthdate: Nov 16, 1985

Nov 16, 1985 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Aditya Roy Kapur stands out as one of the most good-looking men in India, charming with his adorable smile, curly locks, and appealing height. Prior to his acting career, he served as a VJ on Channel V. Aditya is notably one of those Indian male actors known for changing his hairstyle more frequently than his wardrobe.

Whether sporting a curly afro, long strands, bearded cheeks, or a clean shave, Aditya exudes dashingly handsome vibes in every look. Despite being recognized as one of the most handsome Bollywood actors of the contemporary era, he humbly acknowledges that sometimes his good looks may overshadow his acting skills, endearing him even more to his admirers.

Top 5 Aditya Roy Kapur’s Movies are:

4. John Abraham

Birthdate: Dec 17, 1972

Dec 17, 1972 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

John Abraham is widely acknowledged as the most handsome hero in Bollywood, and it's easy to understand why. Displaying no signs of aging, he continues to enhance his already appealing physical attributes through a fitness regimen that only intensifies his allure.

His fervor for superbikes sets him apart as a Youth Icon, and his fans have been captivated by his masculine and sophisticated features since his days in the modeling world. Consequently, he rightfully holds a place as one of the most handsome Bollywood actors in today's era.

Top 5 John Abraham’s Movies are:

Dhoom

Satyameva Jayate

Madras Cafe

Force

Pathaan

5. Ranveer Singh

Birthdate: Jul 6, 1985

Jul 6, 1985 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Undoubtedly, Ranveer deserves a spot among the top 10 handsome actors in Bollywood, thanks to his charm, impeccable physique, intelligence, and consistent delivery of major fashion inspiration. Beyond his prominence as a leading figure in Bollywood, he is known for confidently donning bold outfits, leaving fans and critics alike in awe.

Ranveer's infectious, goofy smile accentuates his flirtatious personality, adding another layer to his appeal. His recent photoshoot with Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio for Vogue left a lasting impression in the hearts of his fans.

Top 5 Ranveer Singh’s Movies are:

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Bajirao Mastani

Padmaavat

Gully Boy

Band Baaja Baaraat

6. Arjun Rampal

Birthdate: Nov 26, 1972

Nov 26, 1972 Birthplace: Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, India

Commencing his modeling career at the age of 17, Arjun Rampal, an Indian-Dutch actor, seamlessly transitioned into acting, showcasing not only his talent but also his striking looks. A paragon of a model-turned-actor, he stands out as the most handsome man in Bollywood, even at age 51.

Arjun's exceptional attractiveness lies in his flawlessly sculpted features, reminiscent of a living, breathing mannequin. His deep voice, charming dimpled smile, petite nose, and distinctive bone structure have been the source of admiration, captivating audiences and making him a handsome heartthrob for many years.

Top 5 Arjun Rampal’s Movies are:

Rock On!!

Om Shanti Om

Raajneeti

Don

RA.One

7. Varun Dhawan

Birthdate: Apr 24, 1987

Apr 24, 1987 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

While Varun Dhawan may not fit the mold of conventional handsomeness, there's an undeniable charm about him that has endeared him to many. His killer looks and impressive physique make him a visual treat, particularly catching the eye of numerous young admirers. Beyond his physical attributes, Varun's considerable talent, showcased in several successful Bollywood movies at a young age, adds to his overall appeal.

The actor’s prowess extends to the dance floor, making him a youth icon for those who appreciate his impressive moves. However, what truly sets him apart is his upbeat personality and the ability to spread happiness wherever he goes. It's these qualities that have rightfully earned him a place on the list of the most handsome Bollywood actors.

Top 5 Varun Dhawan’s Movies are:

Badlapur

October

Judwaa 2

Sui Dhaaga: Made in India

Dishoom

8. Shahid Kapoor

Birthdate: Feb 25, 1981

Feb 25, 1981 Birthplace: New Delhi, India

Shahid Kapoor is a Bollywood handsome actor, with his perpetually youthful appearance and charming, cheeky smile, earning him a dedicated fan base among young girls.

An accomplished Indian actor, Shahid has left his mark in films like Jab We Met, Kaminey, Kabir Singh, and more. His charm extends beyond his acting prowess, captivating fans with his chiseled physique, captivating eyes, and stylish hairstyles.

Top 5 Shahid Kapoor’s Movies are:

Kabir Singh

Haider

Jab We Met

Udta Punjab

Kaminey

9. Tiger Shroff

Birthdate: Mar 2, 1990

Mar 2, 1990 Birthplace: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Tiger Shroff, the son of the on-screen legend Jackie Shroff, has solidified his place as one of the most handsome Bollywood actors, gracing the screen in numerous films. With his striking long hair, sculpted physique, and charismatic eyes, he stands out as one of the most attractive male actors in India today.

Beyond his acting skills, Tiger Shroff is a multi-talented individual, excelling as a martial artist, gymnast, and dancer, boasting a physique that seems almost unattainable. His admiration for icons like Michael Jackson and Hrithik Roshan is evident in many of his dance routines, showcasing his dedication to incorporating their influences into his performances.

Top 5 Tiger Shroff's Movies are:

Baaghi

Baaghi 2

Heropanti

War

Student of the Year 2

10. Kartik Aaryan

Birthdate: Nov 22, 1990

Nov 22, 1990 Birthplace: Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, India

The list of top 10 handsome Bollywood actors would be lacking without the inclusion of the current heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan. While he may exude a charming "chocolate boy" persona at first glance, his shirtless appearances have captivated netizens, making him immensely popular among the younger audience.

Renowned as a handsome actor in Bollywood, Kartik is celebrated for his delightful smile, which complements his comedic performances. Yet, beyond his comedic prowess, his enchanting screen presence serves as a visual delight, making him a hot topic for sore eyes.

Top 5 Kartik Aaryans Movies are: