7 best Hindi movies on Netflix to calm your anxious mind after a stressful day

Not every movie can be watched with the same mindset, and each film brings out a different emotion. On days when someone is feeling low, it’s advisable to watch some feel-good, soul-touching, and maybe a couple of comedy movies. However, when someone is feeling drained and stressed after a hectic day of office work, running errands, or otherwise, then these are the Hindi films on Netflix that can be watched to calm your senses and lift up your mood.

7 best Hindi movies on Netflix to calm your anxious mind:

1. Laapataa Ladies

Star cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Kiran Rao

Year of release: 2023

With her directorial debut movie Dhobi Ghat, Kiran Rao created a buzz as an ace filmmaker. Years later, when she returned on the chair of the director, she didn’t disappoint with Laapataa Ladies. It’s a tale about two women who get lost while they are going to their husband’s home after getting married to them. By the time they reach their original addresses, they have already learned a lot about themselves and the lives they want to lead. This marvel of a film on Netflix will definitely bring you peace.

2. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Star cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Drama/Comedy

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Year of release: 2011

Feeling low or missing your pals, wanting to enjoy a feel-good movie, or craving to have a good laugh; Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is the answer to all of this. In fact, if you think you’re stuck in the eat-work-sleep pattern then this movie is sure to cheer you up and give you some ideas to do more in life.

3. Dil Chahta Hai

Star cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Year of release: 2001

With his directorial debut movie, Dil Chahta Hai, Farhan Akhtar made it known that he is an equally talented filmmaker. The story revolves around three friends who used to live, eat, and breathe together until one day, they had to part ways. Eventually, all of them end up reuniting and enjoying a fun dinner with their respective partners. This tale is sure to remind the audience of their besties.

4. Bareilly Ki Barfi

Star cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Seema Pahwa

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Comedy/ Romance

Director: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Year of release: 2017

Bareilly Ki Barfi is about three youngsters who get into a whirlwind after a woman falls for a writer who penned the novel with the same name. She sets out to find the novelist unknown that the publisher who is playing the messenger is the actual author. Things get hilariously complicated when another man arrives at the scene. But in the end, the two couples unite, bringing smiles to the faces of cinema buffs.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Musical/Drama/Romance

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Year of release: 2013

Naina Talwar embarks on an epic train journey of her life, unknown that on the way, she will make some great friends. But on this trip, she also falls for a guy who, even though has a soft spot for her, has different plans for his life and is passionate about his career in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

6. Fukrey

Star cast: Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadda

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Mrighdeep Singh Lamba

Year of release: 2013

Fukrey is about every group of friends who try to find their career path soon after school. These Delhi-based school backbenchers also want to book a seat for themselves but the lack of grades stops them from doing so. But they get a golden opportunity to get admission to the college if they manage to collect the required funds. This is when they meet a local gangster, Bholi Punjaban. One lie leads to another and they end up getting in a hilarious mayhem, guaranteeing a non-stop dose of laughter. The movie became so popular that Fukrey 2 and Fukrey 3 were also made.

7. Crew

Star cast: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Director: Rajesh A Krishnan

Year of release: 2024

Three struggling air hostesses were living their mundane lives, ready to quit their jobs for more pay and better lives, until they realized they had hit a golden jacket. The heist comedy showcases how they end up caught in a web of lies and struggle to deal with unwarranted situations only to realize their respective dreams. Crew is one Bollywood movie on Netflix that’s a must-watch!

That’s a wrap for this list of Hindi movies on Netflix that will calm an anxious mind on a stressful day. For more such in-depth content, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

