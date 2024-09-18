8 romantic-comedy films on Netflix to ward off mid-week blues

The Hindi film industry releases scores of movies and shows every year, across genres. While action and horror give viewers an adrenaline rush, romantic-comedy films feel like a warm hug on days we want just to sit back, relax, and enjoy some feel-good content. Well, this is exactly how cinema buffs would feel after watching these rom-com films on Netflix.

8 romantic-comedy films on Netflix to make you feel good:

1. Main Hoon Na

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Director: Farah Khan

Year of release: 2004

Kiska hai ye tumko intezaar when there’s Main Hoon Na? This Farah Khan directorial debut movie is all about entertainment. It has a little bit of action with a whole lot of romance and comedy that is sure to tickle many funny bones. All in all, it’s a film that can’t stop giving till the very end.

2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Director: Luv Ranjan

Year of release: 2023

Shraddha Kapoor might have stayed away from the big screens for nearly three years. But when she came back with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, she gave cinephiles a film they could watch at any point in time. Not to forget how Ranbir charmed his fans again with his smile and happy-go-lucky character.

Advertisement

3. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Star cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Kunaal Roy Kapur

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Year of release: 2013

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is like having a cup of hot chocolate on a chilly winter morning. The coming-of-age movie showcased how friendship is one of the most important relationships in our lives. Even though Naina and Bunny wanted different things in life, they were connected with a common thread of love. The song tracks are as iconic as the film.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Star cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Year of release: 2011

It’s better not to call yourself a cinema geek if you haven’t watched Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara at least once. The film won multiple National Awards and rightly so. Well, if you haven’t had the chance to enjoy this comforting movie then take this as a sign.

Advertisement

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherji, Salman Khan, Sana Saeed

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Director: Karan Johar

Year of release: 1998

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the movie from probably where the millennials learned about love and the fact that ‘pyaar dosti hai’. The love story of Rahul and Anjali has become iconic and one for the books and a romantic-comedy movie on Netflix that can’t be missed.

6. Dream Girl 2

Star cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Year of release: 2023

After the success of the 2019 movie Dream Girl, the makers came up with its spiritual sequel, Dream Girl 2 last year. It’s an easy-going, light-hearted film with bouts of comedy delivered effortlessly by the talented ensemble cast.

7. Chup Chup Ke

Star cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Neha Dhupia, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Director: Priyadarshan

Year of release: 2006

Advertisement

In Chup Chup Ke, the life of a debt-ridden young man changes when he is rescued by a fisherman. In an attempt to run away from the villagers, he has taken loans, he ends up living in a family and falling in love with a mute woman. But as they are about to get married, a huge fiasco takes place, making sure the viewers go rolling on the floor laughing.

8. Dil Dhadakne Do

Star cast: Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Genre: Romantic/Comedy

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Year of release: 2015

Another Zoya Akhtar masterpiece is Dil Dhadakne Do which revolves around a dysfunctional, about-to-be bankrupt family, that goes on a 10-day cruise trip to celebrate the 30th wedding anniversary of the parents. The family-drama showcases the most realistic brother-sibling relationship which isn’t sugarcoated for the big screen. While they all reconcile at the end, the musical rom-com promises to be an entertainer that won’t waste the time of cinema buffs.

Apart from these entertainers, films like Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma’s Wake Up Sid and Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-led Hasee Toh Phasee are also some movies that one can enjoy when one desires to watch a romantic-comedy movie on Netflix.

Advertisement

For more such interesting and in-depth content on the entertainment industry, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: 6 Kajol movies on Netflix that will make your heart say ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’