Mukesh Chhabra begins nationwide search to find fresh female lead for Hindi remake of Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby

Mukesh Chhabra is one of the prominent casting directors in Bollywood credited for casting actors in popular films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Kai Po Che, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dangal, Tubelight, etc. Recently, he took to his Instagram and announced his nationwide search for a new female lead. They want to cast her in the Hindi remake of the popular Telugu film Baby, which big names like Allu Aravind, SKN, and Madhu Mantena will back.

Taking it to his Instagram account, Mukesh Chhabra shared a video inviting applications from suitable candidates across the industry. The outline outlines crucial eligibility criteria for the role and mentions it's open to everyone across the country irrespective of their skin color and between the age bracket of 18 to 23 years. It's a rare casting call for a fresh face to make it big in the Hindi film industry.

Take a look:

Since it's being produced by big names from the South Indian film industry, the details have sparked the fans' interest. At the same time, Allu Aravind, SKN, and Madhu Mantena are doing their best to find a fresh face who can add authenticity to the lead role. The film will be helmed by Sai Rajesh is known for his impeccable storytelling and is committed to finding the right female lead who can complement his vision for the film.

The film will be a Hindi remake of Anand Deverakonda starrer Baby and will be released in 2023. It was a coming-of-age romantic drama that won hearts with his gripping tale and strong performances by the lead cast. Vaishnavi Chaitanya, Anand Deverakonda, and Viraj Ashwin played the lead roles in the film. Baby was successful at the box office and collected more than Rs. 75 crore in 7 days, finding itself among the highest-grossing films in 2023.

Advertisement

The original film, explored the ups and downs of love by following the story of two childhood sweethearts who went different ways. The film's relatable theme and authentic portrayal won hearts. Consequently, its Hindi remake will bring a fresh take on love with realism, promising an ideal opportunity for aspiring actors to enter the industry.

ALSO READ: 'When RRR emerged as the biggest blockbuster...': Allu Arjun's speech to witness Pushpa 2 become a big hit goes viral