Baby box office collections: Anand Devarkonda starrer continues to run in 3rd Week, Crosses 75 crores in India

Telugu film Baby continues its winning run at the box office in the third week despite facing tough competition from the release of another big Telugu film Bro, featuring Pawan Kalyan. The film experienced an expected drop on Friday due to the new release but managed to make gains over the weekend and is now holding steady on weekdays. In just five days of the third week, the film has collected Rs. 7 crores and is expected to reach Rs. 8.50-9 crores in full week. This will mark a drop of less than 70 per cent from the second week, which will be an excellent hold, as most films tend to disappear once a new big film hits the theatres.

The running box office total for "Baby" in India now stands at Rs. 76 crores. With no significant competition in the upcoming week, the film is poised for another strong showing before the competition arrives in the fifth week in the form of Independence weekend releases. The final number for the film will likely be around Rs. 85 crores, which is simply mindblowing for a small Telugu film.

The box office collections of Baby at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week One: Rs. 42.25 crores

Week Two: Rs. 26.75 crores



3rd Friday: Rs. 1 crore

3rd Saturday: Rs. 1.75 crores

3rd Sunday: Rs. 2.25 crores

3rd Monday: Rs. 1 crore

3rd Tuesday: Rs. 1 crore



Total: Rs. 76 crores

The film is one of the most profitable films ever beating most of the big films. The Telugu state distribution rights of the film were sold for Rs. 6 crores, and it has already earned a share of Rs. 34 crores so far. The projected final surplus of over Rs. 30 crores will be higher than what the highest-grossing film in Telugu states, RRR, earned for its distributor. Notably, all of the RRR surplus was concentrated in Nizam, while Andhra Pradesh barely broke even. In the case of Baby, however, every distributor has made money. Even a mass films dominated territory like Ceeded, which was sold in less than a crore, has already five folded that amount and will likely go over Rs. 5 crores share in the final count.

The territorial breakdown for box office collections of Baby is as follows:

Nizam: Rs. 33.75 crores (Rs. 15 crores share)

Andhra: Rs. 28.75 crores (Rs. 14 crores share)

Ceeded: Rs. 8.50 crores (Rs. 4.80 crores share)

AP/TS: Rs. 71 crores (Rs. 33.80 crores share)

Karnataka: Rs. 4.30 crores (Rs. 1.70 crores share)

Rest of India: Rs. 0.70 crore (Rs. 0.25 crore share)

India: Rs. 76 crores (Rs. 35.75 crores share)

