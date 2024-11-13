Shaktimaan star Mukesh Khanna reacts on Ranveer Singh spending hours convincing him to play superhero: ‘Prithviraj Chauhan kyu nahi lage Akshay Kumar’

Mukesh Khanna's Shakitmaan was a popular Indian superhero from the 90s. His show ended in 2005, but for years, the actor has been teasing fans about returning with a new season of the show. Earlier, he revealed that Ranveer Singh came to his office to convince him to play the role. Sharing more insights, he recalled that the Simbaa actor willingly waited in his office and noted the casting decision is a producer's call and not any actor's decision.

Recently, Mukesh Khanna hosted a special event and announced the new season of the iconic role. During the event, he interacted with the media when he was asked about the reason for naming a big actor like Singh, who waited in his office for 2.5 hours. In his response, Khanna immediately clarified that the 83 actor willingly came to his office and they enjoyed sitting in each other's company.

Sharing his admiration for Singh, Mukesh said, "He is a terrific actor and has great energy." Also, he acknowledged Ranveer's zeal to play the role but explained that the show's producer takes the call for casting and not any actor.

He noted, “But Shaktimaan kaun banega woh mai decide karunga. Dekho actor nahi woh producer casting karta hai, actor producer ki casting nahi karta. Mere office mein aake app bolo mujhe Shaktimaan banna hai, it's not allowed." (I will decide who will become Shaktimaan because it's a producer's call and not an actor's decision. You come into my office and say, 'I want to be Shaktimaan.' It's not allowed.)

Mukesh Khanna, who gained popularity by playing the titular role in the 90s, has always been careful about who will play the lead role in the new season. He admitted it's not just about being a 'big actor' or having good acting talent; the protagonist needs to have a 'face' to play the Shaktimaan.

Citing an example, he mentioned, "Aagar Prithviraj Chauhan kyu nahi lage Akshay Kumar bataye mujhe aap, wig nahi pehna aur ek mustache laga diya aise nahi hota." (Why Akshay Kumar didn't look like Prithviraj Chauhan, you tell me not wearing a wig and just wearing a mustache didn't make him look the part." He explained how an actor must have the right presence and aura.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna announced the return of Shaktimaan by sharing the announcement on his social media handle on November 10, 2024. Alongside, he shared a teaser of the upcoming show, building fans' excitement.

