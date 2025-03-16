Nadaaniyan: Choreographer Vijay Ganguly on working with Ibrahim Ali Khan; ‘He is not a fantastic dancer but…

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, son of filmmaker and screenwriter Anil Ganguly, recently collaborated with Ibrahim Ali Khan on Nadaaniyan. Ibrahim, son of Saif Ali Khan and his former wife, Amrita Singh, featured in the Netflix film, where Vijay choreographed the song Tirkit Dhoom. In a recent interview, Vijay reflected on his experience working with Ibrahim. While discussing his dancing skills, he mentioned that although the young actor may not be an exceptional dancer, his dedication and hard work stand out.

Ibrahim Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with Shaunta Gautam’s romantic comedy Nadaaniyan, which premiered on Netflix on March 7. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who designed the moves for the song Tirkit Dhoom, shared that Ibrahim Ali Khan put in significant effort to perfect his dance steps, showcasing his dedication to the craft.

"Ibrahim is not a fantastic dancer but a very hardworking one. Though he comes from a Nawabi family, he is grounded. Every time he didn’t get a step right, my assistants would go out of our way to make sure he did it well," he told Mid-Day.

Choreographer also recalled that he first had a proper interaction with Sara Ali Khan during the filming of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, where she recognized him from his work on her song Chaka Chak in Atrangi Re.

He mentioned that Sara was highly dedicated, often waking him up at 4 a.m. in Goa for rehearsals. Describing her personality, he noted that she is open and unfiltered, sometimes requiring others to remind her to tone down her energy.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, Nadaaniyan, faced significant criticism upon its release. In the film, he portrayed the character of Arjun Mehta, starring alongside Khushi Kapoor, daughter of Boney Kapoor and the late Sridevi.

Looking ahead, Ibrahim is rumored to be part of Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Additionally, he has a sports drama titled Diler in the works.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. She also has an untitled horror comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana.