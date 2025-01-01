3 Sara Ali Khan upcoming movies: Sky Force co-starring Akshay Kumar and more

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved new-generation actresses in Bollywood. She debuted in 2018 with Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath. She proved her acting mettle with her first film, and over the years, she has become a favorite among fans for her versatile roles. So, it's understandable that fans can't wait for Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movies.

Whether it was a girl next door in Simbaa, modern and independent Zoe in Love Aaj Kal, or the simple yet endearing Rinku in Atrangi Re, Khan has always found a way into the hearts of her fans. The actress, who was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan, has an impressive lineup of films that will further showcase her commitment to exploring diverse roles.

3 must-watch Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movies

1. Sky Force

Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Akshay Kumar's high-octane action film Sky Force. The film, directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, is based on the story of India's first and deadliest airstrike. Consequently, you can expect Sara to play a different role in this plot, full of action, patriotism, and drama. Moreover, she will be seen alongside talented actors like Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Sharad Kelkar, and debutant Veer Pahariya.

Advertisement

The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande. Sky Force will showcase a lesser-known chapter of India's history. Although the theme isn't new for the young actress, who was last seen in a period drama, she is expected to add emotional depth and a strong narrative arc in the film. A few shooting videos from the film's set also captured her filming for a dance sequence in the film.

The film will be released on January 24, 2025, and marks an important addition to the Sara Ali Khan movie list. Her performance in the film indicates her ability to play meaningful roles that showcase her range as an actor.

2. Metro In Dino

Another highly anticipated Sara Ali Khan upcoming movie is Metro In Dino. It is a sequel by Anurag Basu to his 2007 hit film Life in a Metro. The film is loosely based on portraying the complexities of urban life and human relationships through different couples and characters.

Advertisement

Consequently, Khan, who represents the modern age, will feature alongside an impressive cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Neena Gupta, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, and more. Metro In Dino will weave multiple stories into a heartfelt narrative, much like Life in a Metro.

Although Sara prefers to keep silent about her upcoming films, she shared her excitement about working with the legendary Anurag Basu through several Instagram posts. In the film, the 29-year-old actress is expected to showcase her ability to portray layered and emotional characters, making it a must-watch Sara Ali Khan's new movie in her future lineup.

Although the film was slated for release in September, Metro In Dino has been postponed multiple times, and fans eagerly await Sara Ali Khan's latest movie.

3. Untitled Spy Comedy with Ayushmann Khurrana

Although not much is known about Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie with Ayushmann Khurrana, it's expected to be a spy comedy directed by Aakash Kaushik. It will mark her first collaboration with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time, which has left fans and critics curious.

Advertisement

It is rumored that the film will be made under the banner of Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It will possibly be a unique blend of espionage and humor, and it will be interesting what kind of role Sara gets to play in the film. Khan also shared an interesting behind-the-scenes photo from the sets, featuring herself with Ayushmann and the director. It is expected to be a promising commercial entertainer, balancing scale, action, and comedy.

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming projects, including Metro In Dino, Sky Force, and the untitled spy comedy, test her dedication to push beyond her limitations and explore uncharted territories. With these exciting films in her pipeline, fans are excitedly waiting to watch Sara Ali Khan's new movie releases since each promises to offer something unique and memorable, reaffirming Sara's status as a true star in the making.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Sara Ali Khan Hit Flop Movie List