Nadaaniyan: Sonu Sood says ‘be kind to debutants’ amid Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor facing criticism; ‘nobody was perfect…’

As criticism mounts against Nadaaniyan, the debut film of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, actor Sonu Sood has come forward to support newcomers in the industry. He urged people to be kind, stressing that 'nobody was perfect when they started' and that the outcome of a film isn’t solely dependent on debutants but is a collective effort of the entire team behind the project.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on March 15, 2025, Sonu Sood urged the public to show patience and encouragement to those starting their journey in films. “Be kind to debutants in the film fraternity and elsewhere. Nobody was perfect when they started. We all learn with experience. Only a handful get a second chance," he wrote, stressing that every performance—good or bad—is a collective effort of the entire team. “We are all learners. Let’s support and encourage them," he added.

The Fateh actor concluded his message by encouraging netizens to “spread love,” ending with a heart emoji. Although Sonu did not explicitly mention Nadaaniyan or its cast, many interpreted his post as a subtle reaction to the criticism surrounding the film.

His message resonated with fans, who echoed his sentiments. One user commented, “A person who mastered their field today was once a beginner. We should nurture emerging talent instead of tearing it down." Another added, “Wise words! Everyone starts somewhere—let’s uplift, support, and spread positivity."

Nadaaniyan, which marks the acting debut of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan, has received mixed reviews. The film’s dialogues, written by Ishita Moitra (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, Call Me Bae), have faced criticism from social media users.

Helmed by Shauna Gautam and backed by Karan Johar’s production house, Nadaaniyan boasts an ensemble cast featuring Khushi Kapoor, Jugal Hansraj, Dia Mirza, Suniel Shetty, and Mahima Chaudhary. The storyline revolves around Pia, a wealthy young woman, who persuades Arjun, an ambitious newcomer, to pose as her boyfriend after a dispute with her friends. The film is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Ibrahim has a few exciting projects lined up, including Sarzameen, where he will share the screen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the sports drama Diler. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor has yet to reveal details about her next venture.