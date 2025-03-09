Nadaaniyan: Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan spread goofy energy at Lollapalooza joined by director Shauna Gautam; Janhvi Kapoor reacts

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor are currently enjoying the release of their recently released film Nadaaniyan. Following the release, the duo recently attended the music festival Lollapalooza in Mumbai, and were joined by their director Shauna Gautam. Check out the pictures that also captured Janhvi Kapoor's attention.

On March 9, Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared the latest post comprising her solo stunning pictures. It also included happy and goofy images from the Lollapalooza event, where she was joined by her Nadaaniyan director Shauna Gautam, and co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan. The trio posed in the ground, striking stylish poses for the gorgeous clicks.

While sharing the post, Khushi captioned the post expressing, "Hola Lolla," followed by a wave and a wink with a tongue-squinting emoji. Meanwhile, the official Instagram page of Dharmaticent also shared the pictures and captioned it, "Feelin’ nadaan in the Lolla land!"

Khushi, Ibrahim, and Shauna attend Lollapalooza

Reacting to the post shared by Khushi Kapoor, the doting sister, Janhvi Kapoor was quick to shower love on the pictures calling them "Beautiful."

Advertisement

For the latest outing, Khushi looked gorgeous in an all-white three-piece outfit. She carried a laced mini-skirt paired with a matching bralette with a shrug over it. Ibrahim kept it stylish in a black t-shirt, jacket, and pants. Meanwhile, Shauna rocked an all-denim look accessorized with black shades.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan was released earlier this week on Friday, March 7, 2025. The romantic comedy also features Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj, Apoorva Mukhija, Neel Dewan, and Aaliyah Qureishi among others in key roles.

Backed by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra, it is made under the production banner of Dharmaticent. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lollapalooza India 2025 returned for its third edition with an electrifying start on Saturday, March 8. The first day of the musical festival witnessed electrifying performances by global superstars including Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals, Zedd, Cory Wong, Isabel LaRosa, and more.

Several moments from the special music evening have been going viral on the internet, especially that of Mendes. Additionally, Jonita Gandhi joined by rapper Divine also swooned the audience with their exhilarating performances.