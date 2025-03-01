Alia Bhatt deletes pics of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s kid Raha from Instagram; fans connect it with Saif Ali Khan’s stabbing incident

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha has been one of the most adored star kids of Bollywood. The couple welcomed her in 2022 but kept her away from media attention till Christmas 2023. The little one’s first introduction to the world broke the internet. Ever since then, the little munchkin was often seen melting hearts with her cuteness. However, it seems Raha is calling adieu to the entire spotlight.

Ardent fans of Alia Bhatt recently noted that the actress has removed all the photos of her and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter Raha from her official Instagram handle. The pictures of the little one that are now available on her Instagram photo album don’t reveal the little one’s face.

Just a couple of days back, a video of Alia had also surfaced on the internet while she was spotted in the city. She was seen posing for the paps, while she also requested them to not click her little one. Notably, earlier Kareena Kapoor had urged shutterbugs to not click her and Saif Ali Khan's sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh.

Bebo’s decision had come days after the unfortunate attack incident on her husband, Saif Ali Khan, at their Bandra residence. However, what could be Alia’s reason for the decision, only the actress and their family members can share in the times to come.

Nonetheless, several internet users supported Alia’s "nice decision" by expressing their views on the same on the internet. A fan guessed, “Saif-Jeh incident has affected them. They have also informed paps not to click Raha henceforth. Good for them,” another user stated, "Maybe after what happened at Kareena’s house which many people attribute to them allowing their kids to be papped all the time. Good decision by the parents," further adding that the access to strangers should be less on a kid.

A third user mentioned, "100% support her here. Never a fan of Alia. Mostly a critic lol. But there are too many creeps and weirdos on the net. As a parent - whatever she feels as a protective action - she should do it."

Fans' reaction to Alia's decision

On the professional front, Alia and Ranbir will be next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Vicky Kaushal.

