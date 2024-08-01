9 best female Punjabi singers defining modern music with their bold voices

The Punjabi music scene boasts a rich tapestry of talented female singers. Some of the best female Punjabi singers differ from soulful melodies to energetic beats and these artists have captivated audiences worldwide with their unique voices and captivating performances. Let's explore the world of Punjabi music through the lens of its leading female vocalists.

9 best Punjabi Female singers who are ruling the music scene

Jasmine Sandlas

In the list of best female Punjabi singers, Jasmine Sandlas tops the list. She is a talented Indian-American songwriter, and television personality known for her soulful Punjabi tracks. Born in Jalandhar, India, and raised in Stockton, California, she began her musical journey at a young age.

Her breakthrough came with the hit song Muskan in 2008. Sandlas has carved a niche for herself in both Punjabi music and Bollywood playback singing, captivating audiences with her powerful vocals and emotional performances. Some of her famous tracks include Illegal Weapon, Bamb Aagya, and more.

Sunanda Sharma

Sunanda Sharma is a rising star in the Punjabi music industry, known for her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence. Hailing from Fatehgarh Churian, India, she started her career with cover songs on YouTube before gaining recognition with her debut single, Billi Akh.

Sharma's versatility shines through as she has not only conquered the music charts but has also ventured into acting with the film Sajjan Singh Rangroot. With hits like Patake and Jaani Tera Naa, she continues to mesmerize audiences and solidify her position as a leading figure in Punjabi entertainment.

Advertisement

Nimrat Khaira

Nimrat Khaira is a versatile Indian singer and actress, primarily known for her work in the Punjabi entertainment industry. Hailing from Gurdaspur, she captured hearts with her soulful vocals in songs like Rabb Karke and SP De Rank Wargi.

Nimrat's talent extends beyond music, as she has successfully transitioned into acting in films like Lahoriye. With her captivating performances and melodious voice, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the Punjabi music and film scene.

Nooran Sisters

The Nooran Sisters are a dynamic duo known for their powerful and soulful Sufi music. Sultana and Jyoti Nooran, hailing from a family steeped in musical tradition, have captivated audiences worldwide with their mesmerizing vocals and energetic performances. Their unique blend of traditional Sufi and contemporary elements has earned them a dedicated fan base.

With hits like Tung Tung, they have brought Sufi music to a wider audience, preserving the rich heritage of their musical lineage.

Advertisement

Baani Sandhu

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor reveals Sridevi was 'proud of her hair': 'During Dhadak when I cut my hair, my mom yelled...'

Baani Sandhu is a rising star in the Punjabi music industry, known for her energetic performances and catchy tunes. Hailing from Amritsar, India, she has quickly gained a massive following with her vibrant music style.

Some of her most popular songs include 8 Parche, Agg Att Koka Kehar, Bell Bottom, and Jhanjar. With her infectious energy and relatable lyrics, Baani Sandhu has solidified her position as a leading figure in the Punjabi music scene.

Miss Pooja

Miss Pooja is one of the best female Punjabi singers and she is best known for her energetic and catchy music. With a string of chart-topping hits, she has established herself as a leading figure in the Punjabi music industry.

Some of her most popular songs include Second Hand Jawaani, Daaru, Driver, and Viah. Her music often features upbeat tempos and relatable lyrics, making her a favorite among fans of all ages.

Jasleen Royal

Advertisement

Jasleen Royal is a versatile Indian singer-songwriter known for her soulful voice and indie-pop style. She gained recognition with her debut single Panchi Ho Jaava and has since become a prominent figure in the Indian music scene.

Her ability to seamlessly blend different genres has garnered her a wide fan base. Some of her popular songs include Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Preet, Din Shagna Da, and Nachde Ne Saare.

Afsana Khan

In the list of best female Punjabi singers, Afsana Khan is a popular name known for her powerful vocals and energetic performances. Hailing from Punjab, India, she rose to fame through reality shows and quickly gained a massive following. Her music often reflects the struggles and aspirations of the youth, resonating deeply with her audience.

Some of her most popular songs include Sajna, Waada Hai, and Titliaan Warga. Afsana's journey in the music industry has been marked by both personal and professional challenges, making her story even more inspiring to her fans.

Asees Kaur

Asees Kaur is a renowned Indian playback singer known for her soulful and versatile voice. Her ability to effortlessly transition between different genres has made her a sought-after artist in the music industry.

With a string of chart-topping hits like Raataan Lambiyan, Ve Maahi, and Makhna, she has captured the hearts of millions. Asees's melodious voice and emotional delivery have established her as one of the most prominent female singers in the country.

Advertisement

These are some of the best female Punjabi singers who have made significant contributions to the music industry. Their voices have not only entertained but also empowered, inspiring countless listeners.

As the Punjabi music scene continues to evolve, we can expect even more exceptional talent to emerge, enriching the cultural landscape with their melodies.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan says ‘Usne apne dum pe kiya hai’ as he lauds son Junaid Khan for picking ‘unusual story’ for his Bollywood debut