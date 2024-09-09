7 Hindi Movies on Netflix that’ll help your healing process

If you're in search of movies that can offer comfort, infuse personal growth in you, or simply make you feel better, Netflix’s collection of some Hindi films deserves to be on your watchlist. From themes of self-discovery to relationships, these movies offer a lot for your heart. Here’s a list of seven movies on Netflix that will help you recover emotionally and mentally.

7 Hindi Movies on Netflix that can prove to be your healing bestie:-

1. Barfi!

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Release Year: 2012

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Barfi! revolves around Murphy ‘Barfi’ Johnson (Ranbir), a deaf-mute young man who spreads happiness wherever he goes, despite his own struggles. The story takes a deeper turn when he meets Jhilmil (Priyanka) who is an autistic woman. The film beautifully explores unconditional love, acceptance, and the unspoken connection between two individuals.

Ileana in this narrative plays Shruti, Barfi’s former love interest, who is drawn into his life once again. A key healing element in Barfi! is the movie's unique take on love in unconventional forms. The chemistry between Barfi and Jhilmil is heartwarming, and watching their relationship blossom will make you believe in love and hope again, no matter the odds.

2. Ok Jaanu

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Release Year: 2017

Genre: Romance, Drama

Ok Jaanu tells the story of Adi (Aditya Roy Kapur) and Tara (Shraddha Kapoor), two ambitious individuals in Mumbai who fall in love but are committed to their careers. The movie beautifully addresses the complexities of modern-day relationships with the chemistry between Aditya and Shraddha stealing the show.

The scene where Tara and Adi realize they need each other despite their different goals is a heartwarming moment. Watching this film can help someone re-evaluate the importance of communication and understanding in their relationships and allow space for both individual growth and emotional healing.

3. Dear Zindagi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Release Year: 2016

Genre: Drama, Romance

In Dear Zindagi, Kaira (Alia Bhatt), a cinematographer, goes through a phase of emotional rollercoaster. Enter Dr. Jehangir ‘Jug’ Khan (SRK), her unconventional therapist, who helps her unwind her inner conflicts. The film touches on themes like mental health, emotional baggage, and the significance of seeking help when needed.

Kaira’s healing journey is something many can relate to, making this a must-watch for those struggling with mental health or emotional instability. Jug’s wisdom and calm demeanor throughout the film encourage viewers to embrace their flaws and let go of past traumas.

4. Life in a… Metro

Cast: Dharmendra, Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shilpa Shetty

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Release Year: 2007

Genre: Drama, Romance

Life in a… Metro presents an interconnected narrative of several individuals dealing with the complexities of love, career, and relationships in the fast-paced city of Mumbai. With standout performances from Irrfan Khan as a quirky yet endearing man and Konkona Sen Sharma as a woman struggling with her career and love life, this movie is grounded in reality.

This coming-of-age drama is a perfect reflection of how life, despite its struggles, can offer moments of peace and healing through human connections. Life in a… Metro is the author’s personal favorite and must-watch recommendation.

5. Tamasha

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Tamasha revolves around Ved (Ranbir), a man who has lost his true self while conforming to societal expectations. When he meets Tara (Deepika) during a trip to Corsica, she helps him rediscover his passion for storytelling and move past what others expect from him.

This movie is a deep dive into self-realization, and it helps viewers reflect on the choices they make in life. Ranbir and Deepika’s chemistry is electric and we bet watching Ved's journey towards self-acceptance will surely inspire anyone struggling with their own identity while offering a healing path alongside.

6. Wake Up Sid

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Release Year: 2009

Genre: Comedy, Romance

In Wake Up Sid, Sid (Ranbir) is a carefree young man who fails to take responsibility for his life. Enter Aisha (Konkona), an aspiring writer who helps Sid realize the importance of maturity and finding one's purpose. The movie extensively underlines the concept of personal growth, especially for those at a crossroads in life. Wake Up Sid serves as a gentle reminder to take control of one’s life, helping the audience heal by finding direction.

7. Dil Dhadakne Do

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Shefali Shah

IMDb Rating: 7/10

Release Year: 2015

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Dil Dhadakne Do is about the dysfunctional Mehra family who go on a cruise to celebrate their anniversary. The trip becomes a revelation for each family member as they confront long-suppressed emotions and realizations about love, freedom, and family bonds. This film is a great choice for those dealing with family issues and the emotional healing that comes from forgiveness and understanding.

If you came this far, love, you have a long way to go! We hope you heal the soonest and these movies become a favorite part of your lives from here on. Don’t forget to tell us which of these Netflix movies on healing you liked the most.

