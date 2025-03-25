New parents Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul receive good wishes from Delhi Capitals in most special way; WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Suniel Shetty’s daughter and actress Athiya Shetty welcomed her first baby, a daughter with Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Monday, March 2025. Soon after the news surfaced, Rahul missed Delhi Capitals' opening match against Lucknow Super Giants to be with his family. On the other hand, the entire team of Delhi Capitals congratulated the new parents in the most special way.

A video has been shared by the official Instagram handle of Delhi Capitals that features Delhi Capitals’ captain and players Axar Patel, Mitchell Starc, and mentor Kevin Pietersen, among others, in their dressing room.

Extending their heartwarming wishes, the entire team perform a swaying baby gesture to express their happiness on the arrival of KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s baby girl. Moreover, they added the Meri Duniya Tu Hi Re song from Akshay Kumar-led Heyy Babyy to the video.

The video was posted earlier in the day after the team secured a win against Lucknow Super Giants at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Delhi Capitals welcomes Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s baby

Reacting to the cutest congratulatory wish, Suniel Shetty hit the like button while Athiya Shetty dropped multicolored heart emojis. Meanwhile, KL Rahul stated, "Lads, this means so much to us thanks a million."

In addition to this, soon after Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced the arrival of their daughter, the Delhi Capitals congratulated the couple, stating, "The real arrival content we all needed Congratulations, KL & Athiya"

On the evening of Monday, Athiya and KL Rahul made a collaborative post to announce the arrival of their daughter. In an adorable post, the couple shared a picture that featured swans and the message that read: “Blessed with a baby girl.” The couple also shared that the baby was born on March 24.

Rahul was keeping busy in the ongoing IPL Matches 2025. He is a part of the Delhi Capitals' team. While the cricketer remained absent from the matches, his teammates ensured a double victory for him by securing a thrilling last-over victory against Rishabh Pant’s LSG.

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty got married on January 23, 2023, and announced that they’re expecting their first child last year on social media.