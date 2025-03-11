Don’t blink or you will miss KL Rahul’s cute gesture for pregnant wife Athiya Shetty at Mumbai airport; WATCH

Indian cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty are considered one of the most popular celebrity couples in Bollywood. The two like to keep their personal lives low-key, but their mushy social media posts and PDAs often grab attention. And most recently, to fans' delight, Rahul’s phone wallpaper caught everyone’s attention as he was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

On March 11, Indian cricketer KL Rahul was captured by the paparazzi as he returned to Mumbai after lifting the Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand in the final match held at Dubai International Stadium. While Rahul, known for his calm and composed demeanour, has been receiving immense appreciation for his performance, his latest appearance was a sweet surprise for the fans of the couple as it exhibited his love for his wife, Athiya Shetty.

Advertisement

In the video shared by paps, the cricketer was seen making his way towards his car. He obliged the stationed paps with a sweet smile and waved at them. While he extended his hand to wave, his mobile’s lock screen mistakenly turned on, revealing his wallpaper. It featured an adorable picture of him and his wife, Athiya Shetty.

KL Rahul back in Mumbai

Soon after the video surfaced on the internet, fans dropped multiple red-heart and nazar amulet emojis reacting to the video. A fan called him his "Second favourite cricketer after Virat Kohli."

For his latest appearance, KL Rahul kept it casual, sporting a printed white t-shirt paired with denim pants and blue sneakers. He completed his look with a matching cap, shoulder bag and stylish black sunglasses.

Advertisement

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on January 23, 2023, which took place at Suniel Shetty’s Khandala farmhouse. Nearly two years after their wedding, the couple is set to embrace parenthood. In an adorable post shared on their Instagram handle last year, the couple made the big announcement.

Meanwhile, speaking with Hindustan Times, just a few days back, Suniel Shetty confirmed that Athiya and KL Rahul's baby is due in April. “Right now, probably the grandchild. There’s no other conversation, and we don’t want any other conversation. We’re just looking forward (to meeting the grandchild) in April,” Suniel had said.