As Athiya Shetty gives birth to baby girl, KL Rahul misses Delhi Capitals' opening match to be with family; cricketer spotted heading home

A while ago, on March 24, 2025, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul announced the arrival of their baby girl into the world. The couple took to social media to let the world know about their child’s birth. The Indian cricketer was aware that their baby would be delivered anytime today; hence, he decided to skip the opening match of his new IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, to be with family. Rahul was also spotted heading home to celebrate the big news.

The moment the Indian cricketer came to know that he might become a father anytime soon, he returned to Mumbai to stay next to his wife, Athiya Shetty. In a clip, KL Rahul was spotted rushing home from Mumbai’s private airport. In the viral clip, the sports personality was seen donning a white t-shirt with blue trousers, a pair of matching sneakers, and a cap.

KL Rahul returns home to welcome his baby girl:

For the unknown, Rahul was about to make his debut with his new franchise, Delhi Capitals, against his former franchise, Lucknow Super Giants, on Monday (March 24, 2025). However, he missed being a part of the playing eleven at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam to be at the birth of his first child. As we write, DC is currently locking horns with LSG at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025 tournament.

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel has earlier said that Rahul joined the team and everyone was aware of his personal problem. "I think we've got to know, and so, now we don't know if he is available or not," Patel said at the pre-match press conference.

