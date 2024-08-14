Nick Jonas shares sweet kiss with his 'forever date' Priyanka Chopra; don't miss singer's reaction: WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to set relationship goals. The couple recently returned to the US from Australia after the actress finished shooting for her movie The Bluff. Nick has now dropped a romantic video with his ‘forever date’ in which they were seen sharing a sweet kiss. The singer’s reaction after the kiss is unmissable. Fans also couldn’t stop gushing over the duo’s love for each other.

Today, August 14, 2024, Nick Jonas took to Instagram and posted a video with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. PC wore a gorgeous lace one-shoulder dress, while Nick matched her in a khaki suit. In the video, the beautiful couple shared a kiss. In reaction, Nick turned towards the camera with wide eyes and an open mouth, nodding.

He planted another peck on her lips, and Priyanka leaned on his shoulder as they enjoyed their time together. In the caption, Nick wrote, “My forever date.”

Have a look at the post!

Fans immediately flocked to the comments section under the video to showcase their appreciation for the couple. One person said, “Love the way he loves her,” while another wrote, “National jiju treating our queen like a queen.” A user called them “The best couple forever,” and another stated, “You are couple goals.”

A comment read, “This video is EVERYTHING love you NP so much.” Many others showed their love with red hearts and heart-eye emojis.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared a wrap post for The Bluff and revealed that she concluded the filming with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie by her side. The Bluff is directed by Frank E. Flowers, and it is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Alongside her post, Priyanka wrote, “It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!! … and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege.”

Praising her cast and crew, she added, “This one truly has been a labor of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers. To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that’s so talented was so much fun!”

