Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for a date; PIC of their delicious coffee will make you drool

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most loved celebrity couples. Amidst their busy work schedules, they always find a way to spend quality time with each other and their lovely daughter Malti Marie. Priyanka and Nick recently stepped out for a date and the actress shared a glimpse of the delicious coffee that they enjoyed together. The beverage is guaranteed to make you drool.

Today, August 9, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and offered a peek into her date with her husband Nick Jonas. The picture was of a coffee glass and Nick’s arms were also visible. Priyanka tagged Nick and used a glass as well as a red heart emoji. She used the song Forever by The Little Dippers in the background of her story.

Have a look!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in India last month for a very short trip. They graced the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12 at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The couple dazzled in ethnic outfits as they posed in front of the paparazzi. Many inside videos of PC and Nick enjoying with other celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ananya Panday, and more went viral on the internet.

After attending the wedding ceremony, Nick flew back to the USA while Priyanka headed back to Australia where she has been shooting for The Bluff for quite some time.

On August 5, Priyanka revealed that just a week of shooting was left. She wrote, “Bloody Fun times on #TheBluff. Last week of filming! Talking about the wounds she sported in her look on the sets, she explained, “PS: fyi for the unversed about my schedule, I’m on a film set and it’s all make up. The 1800s on pirate ships were violent times! Incredible to see how every department on a film crew creates make believe into reality. #magicofthemovies.”

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka has the season 2 of her web series Citadel in her lineup. She has already started the prep work for the show in which she plays the spy agent Nadia.

